Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (CSE: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (FSE: WS0) ("LIFT" or the "Company") is pleased to report assays from 5 drill holes completed at the Fi Southwest, Shorty, and BIG East pegmatites within the Yellowknife Lithium Project ("YLP") located outside the city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (Figure 1). Drilling has intersected significant intervals of spodumene mineralization, with the following highlights:

Highlights:

YLP0049: 14 m at 1.50% Li2O, including 12 m at 1.73% Li2O, (BIG East)

and: 9 m at 0.66% Li2O,

and: 12.3 m at 1.28% Li2O.

YLP0048: 12 m at 1.11% Li2O, including 10 m at 1.23% Li2O (Shorty)

and: 10 m at 1.46% Li2O, including 8 m at 1.71 % Li2O.

YLP0051: 15 m at 1.03% Li2O, including 10 m at 1.34% Li2O and (Fi SW)

and: 9 m at 1.03% Li2O, including 6 m at 1.28% Li2O.

Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT, comments, "We continue to be impressed with the amount of spodumene pegmatite being intersected at depth at BIG East. The pegmatite dyke system is much larger than we anticipated based on the surface expression. YLP0049 intersected more than 35 meters of pegmatite with an aggregate grade of 1.20% Li2O.

"At Fi Southwest, we have constrained the southwestern portion of spodumene within the pegmatite dyke, but also we have opened up a new zone towards the northeast with YLP0051 that intersected two zones for a total width of 24 meters. We believe mineralization is plunging towards the northeast, which opens up an exciting new area to be drilled in the future which has little to no spodumene pegmatite on surface."

Discussion of Drill Results

Drill hole YLP0042 intercepted 22 metres of 0.98% Li2O from 60 metres. The hole is located near the north end of Fi Southwest dyke. Hole YLP0051, also located at the north end of outcropping Fi Southwest dyke, intercepted 15 metres of 1.03% Li2O from 74 metres, including 10 metes of 1.34% Li2O from 78 metres, as well as 9 metres of 1.03% Li2O in a second dyke from 113 metres, including 6 metres of 1.28% Li2O from 115 metes. Hole YLP0044, collared near the southern terminus of Fi Southwest exposure intersected two intervals of pegmatite for 7 metres from 62 metres and 43 metres from 88 metres that averaged 0.04% Li2O and 0.03% Li2O, respectively (Table 1 and Figures 2 and 3).

Hole YLP0048 was collared in the center of the Shorty pegmatite dyke where it intersected three intervals of the Shorty pegmatite dyke, two of which were spodumene-bearing. The hole intercepted 12 metres of 1.11% Li2O from 45 metres, including 10 metres of 1.26% Li2O from 46 metres, and 10 metres of 1.46% Li2O from 65 metres, including 8 metres of 1.71% Li2O from 65 metres (Table 1 and Figures 4 and 5).

The BIG East pegmatite was tested by hole YLP0049, which also had three pegmatite intervals. The hole collared in pegmatite at 0.7 metres for 12.3 metres of 1.28% Li2O, and 9 metres of 0.66% Li2O from 24 metres, as well as 14 metres of 1.50% Li2O from 38 metres, including 12 metres of 1.73% Li2O from 39 metres (Table 1, Figures 6 and 7).

Spodumene is the primary lithium mineral constituent of the dykes and occurs with varying amounts of quartz, feldspar, and muscovite. All the dykes are in amphibolite-grade Burwash Formation metasediments.

Drilling Progress Update

Currently, LIFT has reported results from 50 drill holes (8,812 meters). To date, 139 diamond drill holes have been completed (24,500 meters).





Figure 1 - Location of LIFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project. Drilling is focused on the Road Access Group of pegmatites which are located to the east of the city of Yellowknife along a government-maintained paved highway, as well as the Echo target in the Further Afield Group.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/182713_9812209a94e8c852_001full.jpg







Figure 2 - Plan view showing the surface expression of the Fi SW pegmatite with diamond drill hole reported in this press release.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/182713_9812209a94e8c852_002full.jpg







Figure 3 - Cross-section of YLP0051 which intersected the Fi SW dyke with a 15 m interval of 1.03% Li2O and 9 m of 1.03% Li2O.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/182713_9812209a94e8c852_003full.jpg







Figure 4 - Plan view showing the surface expression of the Shorty pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/182713_9812209a94e8c852_004full.jpg







Figure 5 - Cross-section of YLP0048 which intersected 12 metres at 1.11% Li2O in the Shorty pegmatite dyke.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/182713_9812209a94e8c852_005full.jpg







Figure 6 - Plan view showing the surface expression of the BIG East pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/182713_9812209a94e8c852_006full.jpg







Figure 7 - Cross-section of YLP0049 which intersected 12.3 metres at 1.28% Li2O, 14 m at 1.50% Li2O, and 9 m at 0.66% Li2O.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/182713_9812209a94e8c852_007full.jpg



Table 1 - Assay highlights for drill holes reported in this press release.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Li2O% Dyke YLP0042 60 82 22 0.98 Fi-SW inc 61 65 4 1.12

inc 70 81 11 1.36

YLP0044 62 69 7 0.04 Fi-SW and 88 131 43 0.03

YLP0048 45 57 12 1.11 Shorty inc 46 56 10 1.26

and 65 75 10 1.46

inc 65 73 8 1.71

YLP0049 0.7 13 12.3 1.28 BIG-E and 24 33 9 0.66

and 38 52 14 1.50

inc 39 51 12 1.73

YLP0051 74 89 15 1.03 Fi-SW inc 78 88 10 1.34

and 113 122 9 1.03

inc 115 121 6 1.28



Table 2 - Drill collars table of reported drill holes in this press release

Hole No. Easting1 Northing1 Elevation (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip Dyke YLP0042 371,397 6,940,913 250.0 111.0 300 45 Fi SW YLP0044 371,014 6,940,326 250.9 141.0 299 45 Fi SW YLP0048 372,837 6,938,093 252.7 97 120 45 Hi YLP0049 346,036 6,932,989 212.9 82 120 44 Big-E YLP0051 371,391 6,941,122 251.2 138 116 45 Fi SW



1UTM NAD83 zone 12





QA/QC and Core Sampling Protocols

All drill core samples were collected under the supervision of LIFT employees and contractors. Drill core was transported from the drill platform to the logging facility where it was logged, photographed, and split by diamond saw prior to being sampled. Samples were then bagged, and blanks and certified reference materials were inserted at regular intervals. Field duplicates consisting of quarter-cut core samples were also included in the sample runs. Groups of samples were placed in large bags, sealed with numbered tags in order to maintain a chain-of-custody, and transported from LIFT's core logging facility to ALS Labs ("ALS") laboratory in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

Sample preparation and analytical work for this drill program were carried out by ALS. Samples were prepared for analysis according to ALS method CRU31: individual samples were crushed to 70% passing through 2 mm (10 mesh) screen; a 1,000 gram sub-sample was riffle split (SPL-21) and then pulverized (PUL-32) such that 85% passed through 75 micron (200 mesh) screen. A 0.2 gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was then dissolved in a sodium peroxide solution and analysed for lithium according to ALS method ME-ICP82b. Another 0.2 gram sub-sample of the pulverized material was analysed for 53 elements according to ALS method ME-MS89L. All results passed the QA/QC screening at the lab, all inserted standards and blanks returned results that were within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding LIFT's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Carl Verley, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration of LIFT and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101).

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 30, 2023, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

