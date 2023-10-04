APsystems has developed an AC-coupled residential battery charger, offering the ability to connect up to four batteries in parallel, for up to 20 kWh of storage capacity.APsystems - a supplier of solar components like microinverters, energy storage, and production monitoring devices - has announced the release of its new ELS-5K residential battery charger solution. The AC-coupled battery charger can connect up to four units in parallel to unlock more than 20 kWh storage. The device has 5,000 VA of nominal power and 7,500 VA of surge power. It is compatible with off-grid solar kits as well as grid-connected ...

