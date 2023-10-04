The first tender under the European Union's new €40 million ($41.8 million) multilateral solar scheme - targeting 5 MW to 100 MW projects based in Finland and providing energy to Luxembourg - has been 'oversubscribed' with bids 'significantly exceeding target volumes', the European Commission's Directorate-General for Energy recently announced.The European Commission's Directorate-General for Energy published an online statement on Friday trumpeting the news that the organization's first cross-border solar auction targeting 5 MW to 100 MW solar projects based in Finland was "oversubscribed" ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...