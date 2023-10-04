Infinity Group acquires RedkiteCRM to drive digitisation in the pressured social housing sector

The acquisition marks the next step in Infinity Group's expansion and commitment to serving social housing associations across the UK.

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinity Group, a leading Microsoft-focused cloud services, security and business applications partner in the UK, today announced it has acquired RedkiteCRM, one of the few Microsoft-focused Housing Management System providers serving the social housing sector.

RedkiteCRM provides deep industry expertise and dedicated IP catering to the unique challenges faced by housing associations managing tenant communications and operations. In a match with Infinity Group, all their tailored solutions are built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Experience, CRM, Business Central and Power Platform.

The acquisition sees Infinity Group grow to 150 full-time employees while expanding its customer base and capabilities to deliver hyper-focused solutions to the social housing sector. These include digitising communications and automating processes across damp and mould, rent arrears, rent accounting, compliance, allocations, repairs, fire safety, customer services and asset management. It also provides a single source of reporting for all interactions.

Rob Young, CEO, Infinity Group: "The RedkiteCRM team has built a phenomenal proposition and expertise that will enable us to offer something really impactful. The social housing sector is calling out for transformative technology change, as associations contend with mounting resident challenges and issues arising from inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.

"We look forward to working with the team to build more solutions to remove time-consuming manual processes while providing greater support to tenants."

Andy McCormick, Director of Housing, RedkiteCRM: "Joining Infinity Group is a strategic move that will combine our expertise and tailored approach with their scale, delivering on our shared vision for the social housing sector. Associations need to be liberated from legacy systems to unlock greater efficiencies and better ways of engaging with residents".

Infinity Group intends to build on RedkiteCRM's offering, incorporating technologies such as Microsoft Copilot and IoT to bring the power of AI to customers in the housing sector.

Eleri Gibbon, Channel Partners Director, Microsoft UK: "It's been exciting to see Infinity Group's growth over the past few years and I am really excited by the acquisition of RedkiteCRM-this will not only bolster their deep industry expertise within the housing sector, but their dedicated IP that builds on Dynamics 365 and Power Platform is able to deliver impactful change in a sector that is crying out for transformation."

About Infinity Group:

Infinity Group is a leading Microsoft Partner in the UK, on a mission to help organisations do more for less, grow faster and accelerate their digital transformation. With specialist teams across Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Azure, Microsoft 365, and Cyber Security, Infinity Group addresses the challenges that businesses face like productivity, efficiency, cost savings, customer service and scalability. Founded in 2001, with offices in London and Tunbridge Wells, Infinity Group has close to 500 customers across a diverse range of sectors.

About RedkiteCRM:

RedkiteCRM is a dedicated provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions, products and managed services to the Social Housing sector in the UK. RedkiteCRM offers expertise and tailored solutions built on Microsoft technology to provide transformative services, reduce costs and enhance tenant services across rents, allocations, repairs, customer services and asset management. Founded in 2015, RedkiteCRM's mission is to deliver solutions that disrupt the status quo of traditional housing software providers.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infinity-group-acquires-redkitecrm-to-drive-digitisation-in-the-pressured-social-housing-sector-301945853.html