ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q3 2023

Zinzino group revenue increased 24% in Q3, compared with the previous year
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in September for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 19 % and amounted to SEK 145.6 (122.4) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 56 % and amounted to SEK 9.5 (6.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 21% to SEK 155.1 (128.5) million compared with the previous year.
Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 411.3 (332.9) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 24 % in the third quarter and amounted to SEK 434.0 (349.9) million.
Accumulated revenue for January - September 2023 increased by 22% to SEK 1235.6 (1013.8) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions, mSEK
23-Sep
22-Sep
Change
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
Change
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
Change
The Nordics
25.0
28.6
-13 %
71.8
79.5
-10 %
216.6
235.7
-8 %
Central Europe
36.4
27.6
32 %
111.3
72.7
53 %
302.5
196.5
54 %
East Europe
32.3
29.1
11 %
94.7
77.7
22 %
281.7
237.8
18 %
South & West Europe
25.8
15.2
70 %
68.1
39,3.
73 %
179.6
114.0
58 %
The Baltics
8.1
6.8
19 %
23.9
17.9
34 %
66.6
52.6
27 %
North America
12.8
6.1
110 %
27.0
19.4
39 %
66.1
52.0
27 %
Asia-Pacific
4.2
7.7
-45 %
11.5
23.4
-51 %
41.5
57.7
-28 %
Africa
1.0
1.3
-23 %
2.9
3.0
-2 %
10.0
6.2
61 %
Zinzino
145.6
122.4
19 %
411.3
332.9
24 %
1164.6
952.5
22 %
Faun Pharma
9.5
6.1
56 %
22.8
17.0
34 %
71.0
61.3
16 %
Zinzino Group
155.1
128.5
21 %
434.0
349.9
24 %
1235.6
1013.8
22 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
