Molecure has announced H123 results, including a recap of its operational activities. Management also outlined four strategic objectives for 2023-25, with the aim of creating a diversified portfolio of projects (additional details below). Key highlights from the reporting period included updates on the company's two clinical-stage assets. For OATD-01, management is preparing to commence Phase II studies (initiation expected in Q423), and for OATD-02, the Phase I trial assessing the drug in patients with advanced and/or metastatic solid tumours is ongoing (updates expected in H223). As of 30 June 2023, Molecure had a gross cash position of PLN49.6m. This was supplemented by the issuance of 2,776,000 Series H shares at PLN18 per share (announced July 2023) providing additional funds of c PLN50m. While this financing is intended to support the company's strategic plans for 2023-25, we note that additional funding will be required to meet the full estimated capital expenditure of PLN250m for this period.

