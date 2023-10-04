DJ J P Jenkins Ltd: FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED Shares now trading at JP Jenkins

J P Jenkins Ltd J P Jenkins Ltd: FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED Shares now trading at JP Jenkins 04-Oct-2023 / 09:12 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 October 2023 JPJ: FCRM FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED Shares now trading at JP Jenkins 4 October 2023 - Shares in Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (https://investors.fulcrum.co.uk/) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited is based at Ugland House, PO Box 309, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands and is registered as a company in the Cayman Islands with registered number 234240. Fulcrum is a multi-utility infrastructure and services provider, previously listed on AIM. The Group operates nationally across the UK with its head office in Sheffield, UK. It designs, builds, owns, and maintains utility infrastructure. JP Jenkins is the longest established trading platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to transact on a matched bargain basis. Should shareholders wish to trade their shares they can do so through their stockbroker. The indicative price and transaction history are available on J P Jenkins's website https://jpjenkins.com/company/fulcrum-utility-services-ltd/. For more information, please call +44 (0) 20 7469 0937. Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of J P Jenkins said: "We are thrilled to welcome our newest client to the JP Jenkins unquoted securities trading platform. With the addition of Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd, our platform gains not just another client, but a valued partner in the journey of providing a valuable service to shareholders." Commenting on the listing of shares on JP Jenkins share dealing platform, Lindsay Austin, Chief Executive Officer for Fulcrum, said: "We believe that our delisting from AIM is an important milestone towards the removal of significant costs and complexity from the Group, whilst the move to JP Jenkins trading platform will continue to allow our shareholders to transact and realise ongoing value". For further information, please contact: J P Jenkins Ltd. Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director +44 (0)20 7469 0937

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd

Jonathan Jager, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)7467 508 962

