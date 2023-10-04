Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.10.2023
Vorspiel auf potenziell sehr "heiße" Herbstrallye bei dieser Aktie!?
WKN: A1C2K5 | ISIN: KYG368851047 | Ticker-Symbol: 0U0
Frankfurt
03.10.23
09:15 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
04.10.2023 | 10:46
J P Jenkins Ltd: FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED Shares now trading at JP Jenkins

J P Jenkins Ltd: FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED Shares now trading at JP Jenkins 
04-Oct-2023 / 09:12 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
4 October 2023 
JPJ: FCRM 
 
FULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES LIMITED 
 
Shares now trading at JP Jenkins 
 
 
4 October 2023 - Shares in Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (https://investors.fulcrum.co.uk/) have been admitted to 
trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited is based at Ugland House, PO Box 309, 
Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands and is registered as a company in the Cayman Islands with registered number 
234240. 
 
Fulcrum is a multi-utility infrastructure and services provider, previously listed on AIM. The Group operates 
nationally across the UK with its head office in Sheffield, UK. It designs, builds, owns, and maintains utility 
infrastructure. 
 
JP Jenkins is the longest established trading platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies, enabling shareholders 
and prospective investors to transact on a matched bargain basis. 
 
Should shareholders wish to trade their shares they can do so through their stockbroker. The indicative price and 
transaction history are available on J P Jenkins's website https://jpjenkins.com/company/fulcrum-utility-services-ltd/. 
For more information, please call +44 (0) 20 7469 0937. 
 
Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of J P Jenkins said: "We are thrilled to welcome our newest client to the JP 
Jenkins unquoted securities trading platform. With the addition of Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd, our platform gains not 
just another client, but a valued partner in the journey of providing a valuable service to shareholders." 
 
Commenting on the listing of shares on JP Jenkins share dealing platform, Lindsay Austin, Chief Executive Officer for 
Fulcrum, said: "We believe that our delisting from AIM is an important milestone towards the removal of significant 
costs and complexity from the Group, whilst the move to JP Jenkins trading platform will continue to allow our 
shareholders to transact and realise ongoing value". 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
 
J P Jenkins Ltd. 
Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director +44 (0)20 7469 0937

Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd

Jonathan Jager, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)7467 508 962

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1741107 04-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1741107&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2023 04:13 ET (08:13 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
