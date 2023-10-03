Carriage Services, Inc.: Carriage Services Confirms Continuation of Review of Strategic Alternatives

HOUSTON, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) ("Carriage" or the "Company") today confirmed that, as noted in its press release issued on June 29th, Carriage's Board of Directors continues its process to review strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The Company does not intend to comment further unless and until there is an actionable matter that requires announcement.



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 171 funeral homes in 26 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

