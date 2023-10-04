Octopus Investments Australia, a subsidiary of UK-based Octopus Group, has purchased the largest battery installation in the Australian state of Queensland - the 500 MW/1 GWh Blackstone project - just outside of Brisbane.From pv magazine Australia Octopus Investments Australia has purchased the 500 MW/1 GWh Blackstone big battery project from its initial developer, Firm Power. The installation has been proposed for a site in Swanbank, about 40 kilometers from Brisbane, Queensland. It is still very much in the development stages and is only expected to reach a final investment decision in the second ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...