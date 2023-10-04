Chilco River Holdings, Inc.: Chilco River Holdings Announces Appointment of Texas and Colorado Executive Ted Jorgensen as Chief Operating Officer

New Executive Appointments Critical to Fueling the Company's New Business Initiatives

CHATSWORTH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Chilco River Holdings, Inc. ("Chilco River") (OTC PINK:CRVH), a multi-faceted holding company focused on developing high growth businesses within diverse industries, today announced the appointment of Ted Jorgensen as Chief Operating Officer.

This important addition to the management team reflects Chilco River's commitment to fostering innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth. Mr. Jorgensen earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Finance from Morningside University. Mr. Jorgensen is a distinguished professional with a rich background in successful business endeavors spanning multiple states over 5 decades. Mr. Jorgensen has an impeccable track record.

In 1987, Ted Jorgensen began his career as a real estate executive when he founded Colorado-based Jorgensen Properties. For over 30 years, Mr. Jorgensen built Jorgensen Properties to be a prolific participant in both commercial and residential real estate transactions in Colorado. Several years after founding Jorgensen Properties in Colorado, Jorgensen Properties expanded into the state of Texas. The total value of Jorgensen Properties' real estate transactions exceeded $550,000,000 while Mr. Jorgensen ran the company. Leading a team of licensed real estate professionals, Mr. Jorgensen earned a reputation as a reliable and ethical player in the Texas and Colorado real estate markets for his consistent integrity, professionalism, and outstanding client service.

After leaving Jorgensen Properties, Mr. Jorgensen founded two offices of ERA Signature in Wylie, Texas and Allen,Texas. Between the 2 offices and for a span of 24 years, Mr. Jorgensen led a team of approximately 50 licensed real estate professionals. During the 24 year period, Mr. Jorgensen's teams never generated less than $75,000,000 in revenue in a 12 month period. Mr. Jorgensen has been a trusted advisor to hundreds of residential and commercial real estate transactions during his tenure at ERA Signature.

In 2017, Ted Jorgensen retired from the real estate industry. He was then recruited by American Hemp Brands Inc. to become the CEO. This marked the beginning of a new chapter in his career, where he played a pivotal role in leading American Hemp in the new hemp products and CBD products industries. Following his rapid success at American Hemp Brands, Mr. Jorgensen was then appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Canadian Green. His success at Canadian Green demonstrated his visionary leadership and ability to navigate the international markets which was instrumental in Chilco River's decision to recruit Mr. Jorgensen and to ultimately appoint him as the Chief Operating Officer of Chilco River Holdings.

In 2020, Ted Jorgensen assumed the Presidency of Oklahoma City-based Calypso Farms. Mr. Jorgensen continues to oversee the company operations and strategic direction today. Mr. Jorgensen was instrumental in guiding Calypso to obtain a marijuana manufacturing license in the state of Oklahoma. Throughout his illustrious career, Ted Jorgensen has displayed an unwavering commitment to excellence, a keen understanding of the markets he operates in, and a genuine passion for the industries he serves.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Ted Jorgensen is known for his philanthropic efforts, supporting various charitable causes and giving back to the communities that have played a pivotal role in his career. With a track record that speaks volumes about dedication, expertise, and leadership, Ted Jorgensen remains an influential figure in both the real estate and hemp industries, leaving an indelible mark on each venture he embarked upon for the past 50 years. Mr. Jorgensen brings a proven ability to lead teams and drive organizational excellence to Chilco River Holdings.

Mr. Jorgensen commented, "I have achieved great success in every business venture I engaged in for the past 5 decades. I am thrilled and honored to become Chief Operating Officer of Chilco River and from this day forward, I will work every day to build value for all shareholders."

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.:

Chilco River is a multifaceted holding company currently developing unique and premium products for the consumable products market.

Website: http://www.crvholdingsinc.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team.

Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

Contact:

Will Lovett

Chief Executive Officer

Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

crvholdingsinc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789799/chilco-river-holdings-announces-appointment-of-texas-and-colorado-executive-ted-jorgensen-as-chief-operating-officer