HUG London - Personio today announced a series of advancements to help small and medium sized organizations unlock the power of people in a fast-changing world of work. New Surveys, Compensation Management and International Absence capabilities allow customers to measure engagement, improve retention, and manage workforces efficiently across borders. Each is an add-on to Personio's leading all-in-one HR platform, which is designed to be flexible and grow with the needs of customers.

Boosts to employee experience and better ways of working are top of mind for HR managers. New research from Personio found that improving productivity (73%) is an immediate priority for UK HR managers, while key areas of concern in the next three years are attracting and retaining top talent (75%), managing and engaging remote or hybrid teams (69%) and multigenerational workforces with different expectations of employee experience (63%).

Speaking at HUG, Personio's flagship conference for HR leaders, Hanno Renner, co-founder and CEO of Personio, said: "Small and mid sized organizations are the backbone of European economies. Too often, HR teams in these organizations are tasked with adapting to fast moving trends without the modern HR technology they need to help them succeed. We have always set out to challenge that, and to help our more than 10,000 customers focus on what really matters: unlocking the power of people."

Modern HR technology can help teams to meet these challenges. Personio customers have been instrumental in co-creating and piloting the features announced today. Anna Rusinek, Head of Business Development People Analytics at Westwing, was part of the co-creation committee for Compensation Management, and said"We put employee experience first. Compensation management will help us to make this a reality by reducing complexity and allowing us to channel our energy towards team development."

New ways to boost HR team productivity and employee experience

The three new features deliver even more value for SMEs and can be switched on as required, supporting organizations as they grow.

Compensation Management

SMEs face challenges in complying with evolving legislation on pay transparency. Up until now, salary and other compensation adjustments have been manual and error-prone processes. Compensation Management changes this. Now SMEs can make fairer and more informed decisions with streamlined salary reviews, approvals and changes within the Personio tool while protecting sensitive people data. HR teams can now more easily retain and motivate their employees with equitable rewards, while improved efficiency drives overall organizational performance.

Surveys

Two-way conversations between employees and leadership are crucial for creating and maintaining a strong organizational culture that boosts employee engagement and retention. Personio Surveys is a multipurpose, all-in-one tool that enables HR and people leaders to quickly uncover actionable insights through the collection of honest employee feedback. Now teams can monitor and measure engagement, track trends, and increase satisfaction in their workforce, while providing employees with an anonymous way to voice their opinions.

Streamlined International Absences

Companies operating across Europe must navigate varied and volatile labor law and absence policy requirements. These differences create confusing scenarios for employees and require HR teams to spend time avoiding compliance issues. Personio's International Absence Engine gives HR teams and employees peace of mind by streamlining absence policy creation, approvals, holiday balance calculations and more. HR teams can set up new employees across the world quickly with pre-configured policy templates, apply customization and automation capabilities on top, and reduce the risk of inadvertent errors with little to no manual effort.

Maria Angelidou-Smith, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Personio, said: "The products announced today help our customers simplify complexity, win back time and enable their employees to do their best work. These are the latest advancements in our constant journey to deliver more value and innovation to our customers, allowing them to navigate the shifting world of work and keep succeeding."

Personio's International Absence Engine is available today. Customers can also sign up for early access to Surveys and Compensation Management ahead of the full launches in early 2024. The new features join other recent product enhancements, including Whistleblowing and AI-Powered Answers chatbot functionality, to form a growing set of tools that help teams to do their best work. Learn more here: https://www.personio.com/

