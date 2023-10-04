EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action

Berlin, Luxembourg, 4th October 2023: Marley Spoon Group SE, a leading global subscription-based solutions provider for home cooking and Marley Spoon SE, a 84% subsidiary of Marley Spoon Group SE, announce that Daniel Raab has been appointed as member of the management board (Vorstand) of Marley Spoon Group SE and Marley Spoon SE. Daniel has 24 years of experience in e-commerce, retail and distribution including B2C and D2C business models across different industries, both in Europe as well as in the United States. Amongst other companies, he worked at Amazon for 7 years and led two private equity backed e-commerce companies to success - including a successful IPO. Rolf Weber has resigned as COO and member of the management board of Marley Spoon SE, and will continue in his role as Director and CEO of Marley Spoon Australia. Daniel joins Marley Spoon Group at an exciting stage in its growth journey. Following the relisting to Frankfurt, Marley Spoons strategy is to organically grow its business, while improving profitability in its core markets. At the same time Marley Spoon Group intends to be a driver in market consolidation. The addition of Daniel to Marley Spoon's leadership team provides the company with deep e-commerce experience to support its organic and inorganic growth strategy. Fabian Siegel, Founder & CEO noted, "I am delighted to welcome Daniel to the team. Daniel's global background and breadth of experience gathered in his career make him a highly capable and valuable COO to continuously drive growth and improve the performance of our business." Christian Gisy, Chairman of the Companies' Supervisory Board commented: "After a dedicated and well-structured process Daniel stood out as the best candidate for the COO role of Marley Spoon who will help drive revenue and profitability to new heights. Let me further express my gratitude for Rolf Weber's input and dedication across so many years, we are happy he stays and will support Daniel and the company in the continued growth journey. Finally, I am delighted that Fabian Siegel's appointment as Chairman of the Management Board and CEO of Marley Spoon SE has been extended until September 2028." For further information, please visit: https://ir.marleyspoongroup.com/ Investor Inquiries: ir@marleyspoon.com Marley Spoon Group SE 9, rue de Bitbourg L-1273 Luxembourg About Marley Spoon Marley Spoon Group SE, through its subsidiary Marley Spoon SE, is a global direct-to-consumer (DTC) meal-kit company. Our Vision is to "Build a better everyday, just for you, just right". We started Marley Spoon in 2014 to help our customers to cook for their families and deal with their busy lives. We also felt there should be a more sustainable way to cook at home, reducing food waste that traditional supermarket supply chains generate. Marley Spoon currently operates various brands in three regions: Australia, the United States, and Europe (Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands). Our meal-kit brands, Marley Spoon, Martha Stewart & Marley Spoon, and Dinnerly, bring pre-portioned fresh ingredients with tasty and simple recipes and other eating solutions reliably to our customers every week. Our customers just decide what to eat, when to eat, and leave behind the hassle of grocery shopping. Chefgood is our direct-to-consumer ready-to-heat (RTH) service that o?ers premium-priced, high-quality, healthy, and nutritious RTH meals and eating solutions for our wellness and health-focused customers. Disclaimer This announcement constitutes neither an o?er to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identi?able by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to signi?cant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by Marley Spoon Group SE or any of their respective a?liates that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, ?nancial position, results of operations and prospects may di?er materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither Marley Spoon Group SE nor any of their respective a?liates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.



