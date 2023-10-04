Luxury Hotelschool Paris: The international hotel management training school specialising in the luxury sector presents its international degree courses at the UAE EDUCATION FAIRS in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

French luxury excellence made accessible to students

PARIS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Hotelschool Paris, the only international school specialising in luxury hotel management training, is proud to announce its participation in the prestigious UAE EDUCATION FAIRS, taking place between 13 and 15 October 2023 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Partner of the most beautiful palaces, Luxury Hotelschool Paris offers 5 internationally recognised degree courses (Bachelors and Masters in English and French).

The school is also the first EHL (Lausanne) partner to award the prestigious Hotel Administration VET by EHL diploma in Paris. It also collaborates with CTH (Confederation of Tourism and Hospitality) and the prestigious University of Coventry in the United Kingdom.

Teams from the school will be delighted to tell visitors about the specific features of its internationally recognised programmes, designed exclusively for hotels, very high-end resorts and luxury businesses.

They will be happy to answer any questions and provide detailed information about its campuses and facilities (via a virtual tour) and the many career opportunities awaiting future graduates.

"We firmly believe that education and training are the keys to success in the luxury hotel industry, and look forward to meeting the industry's future leaders!" Marinella Amato, the school's commercial director, who will be present at the:



UAE EDUCATION FAIRS



ABU DHABI - Friday 13 October 2023 Beach Rotana Hotel 10th St-Al Zahiyah Event time: 4pm to 7.30pm Room: Al Thuraya Ballroom DUBAI - Saturday 14 & Sunday 15 October 2023 Conrad Dubai Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road Event time: 4pm to 7.30pm

Room: Grand Ballroom - Level 2

To mark the occasion, the school will be announcing the launch of a new 100% English-language course: the Master of Science in International Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Based in Paris, the entire course takes place over 18 months, and includes 6 months of courses with CTH (Confederation of Tourism and Hospitality), 6 months of work experience in a luxury establishment, 2 months of online courses with Coventry University and writing a professional dissertation.

The first intake will be at the end of January 2024.

This internship for this intake will begin in October 2024, giving students the opportunity to work in a luxury establishment or resort during the peak tourist season in Middle Eastern countries.

Recognised for their commitment to academic excellence and their international preparation for careers in the world of luxury, the courses prepare students for careers such as luxury hotel manager, operations manager, F&B manager, sales manager, reception manager and events manager.

Since its creation, the Luxury Hotelschool has worked closely with the palaces, the largest luxury hotels, boutique hotels, resorts and international groups that sponsor all the school's classes and sign the diplomas (ACCOR Luxury, Dorchester Collection, Hôtel de Crillon, InterContinental Hotels Group, Lutétia, Marriott, Oetker Collection, Peninsula, Ritz Paris, Shangri-La, etc.).

For further information about the school, its partners, teachers and alumni: http://www.luxuryhotelschool.fr.

About Luxury Hotelschool Paris

Founded over 30 years ago, the Luxury Hotelschool is the only international school specialising entirely in luxury hotel management training (5-star and luxury hotels) and in the top-of-the-range service sector.

Based at its Palace-like campus on Boulevard Haussmann, in the Opéra district in Paris next to department stores (Galeries Lafayette, Printemps), it is the only school in the world to take its students to sleep in a Palace. The Luxury Hotels School offers students the chance to experience luxury and understand its magic.

Its commitment to excellence, innovation and practical experience makes it the preferred choice for future luxury hotel professionals.

For employees in the hotel industry and in service and hospitality companies, Luxury Hotelschool offers bespoke professional training courses to help students better understand the new trends in customer relations and master the specific codes needed to optimise the customer journey and experience.www.luxuryhotelschool.fr

