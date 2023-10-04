FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT and Canada Jetlines Partner to Improve Operational Efficiencies

Canada Jetlines Orders Hardware and Software and Agrees to Serve as STC partner for the AFIRS EdgeTM on Airbus A320 Aircraft

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) ("FLYHT"), an aerospace technology company, and Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO:CJET) ("Canada Jetlines"), a Canadian value-oriented leisure airline, announced an agreement for the purchase of FLYHT's innovative hardware and software solutions. The adoption of these solutions will help enable Canada Jetlines to optimize its long range communications, flight and turn management operations, and provide an expandable platform for Canada Jetlines to grow its automated data collection, communications and connectivity strategies for its fleet of Airbus A320 aircraft.

FLYHT's AFIRS 228 Iridium SatCom and AFIRS EdgeTM 5G solutions will be installed on Canada Jetlines A320 aircraft, and as part of the collaboration, Canada Jetlines will serve as FLYHT's A320 Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) partner for the aircraft type. While the AFIRS 228 solution has been an industry leading real-time data communication solution, providing global data and voice for over a decade, the AFIRS Edge is an industry-first, 5G-enabled, wireless quick access recorder, which transmits data on the ground through cellular networks. The AFIRS Edge also provides Aircraft Interface Device (AID) functionality and allows for remote system configuration and health management to minimize Maintenance involvement and costs.

Canada Jetlines will have real-time access to FLYHT's suite of software services, including ClearPort, FuelSense, and AFIRS Gateway. ClearPort is a turn management optimizer that helps improve on time performance and provides Auxiliary Power Unit fuel burn management. By maximizing the efficiency of turns, aircraft utilization can be increased, and continual improvement opportunities can be identified. FuelSense provides insight into how airlines are performing against their operational standards, providing additional guidance towards fuel efficiency and emissions reductions. Finally, the AFIRS Gateway system provides a portal for data and device configuration, distribution, and management that will automate and enhance the collection of data downloads to streamline their existing Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) program.

"As we execute on our fleet growth plan and schedule service expansion to new leisure destinations, we see FLYHT's suite of products as an important part of our plan," said Brad Warren, COO and Colin Ethier, Director of Maintenance of Canada Jetlines. "We look forward to integrating FLYHT's solutions to help our growing airline to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction, realize overall operational efficiencies and environmental goals, and provide global tracking of our aircraft."

"We're excited to support Canada Jetlines as they leverage the power of our real-time data solutions," said Kent Jacobs, President and Interim CEO of FLYHT. "We pride ourselves on providing Actionable Intelligence to our customers to enhance operations, and look forward to working closely with Canada Jetlines as they continue to grow. "

The contract is valued at approximately US$3.2 million, provided that all products and services are delivered over the term of the agreement. Installations are expected to commence in October 2023.

About Canada Jetlines Operations, Ltd.

Canada Jetlines Operations, Ltd. (NEO:CJET) is a value-focused leisure airline that flies to high-demand sunny destinations. Canada Jetlines' three revenue streams offer diversified growth potential: passenger revenue, chartered/ACMI flights, and Jetlines vacations. Canada Jetlines vacations expand cash flow through ancillary revenue streams, including hotels, land, cruise transfer and insurance plus destination co-operative marketing support. Currently operating three Airbus A320s, Canada Jetlines is targeting to reach a fleet of 15 aircrafts by 2025. For more information about Canada Jetlines, including its growing list of destinations, please visit www.jetlines.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS, an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations 403.291.7437 646.809.2183 investors@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to projected revenues and related matters. Although FLYHT believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. FLYHT cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the Company, including, but not limited to projected revenues. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to global economic conditions; industry conditions, and supply chain delays. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. FLYHT undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789771/flyht-and-canada-jetlines-partner-to-improve-operational-efficiencies