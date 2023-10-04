Wood Mackenzie says O&M contract prices for US utility-scale project averaged $7.90/kW in 2022, underscoring the growing fragmentation of the solar O&M segment. However, the rankings of the top three vendors have remained unchanged from 2021. The global PV O&M market grew substantially in 2022, with the top 15 suppliers overseeing 115 GW of PV capacity, up 13% from the previous year, according to Wood Mackenzie. In their 2023 report on global PV O&M service provider dynamics, Wood Mackenzie said that the leading 15 companies in the sector collectively added 13 GW to their global portfolios in ...

