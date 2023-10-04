Highlights:

8.5 line kilometre 3-D induced polarization ("IP") survey expanded coverage over 1 km to the east and augmented 2021 and 2022 surveys.

The "Junction", now a large 2 km by 1 km anomaly, is thought to represent the main body of mineralization at Oweegee and provides a compelling drill target.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on completion of the 2023 IP program at the Oweegee Dome copper-gold (Cu-Au) porphyry project located beside pavement and power in BC's Golden Triangle.

For this work, Sanatana contracted Dias Geophysical's distributed array deep IP ("DCIP") survey system. This system provides full, high quality, and high-resolution 3-D resistivity and induced polarization models of the subsurface.

The 2023 IP program was completed between late August and mid-September and comprised 8.5 line-kilometres of IP geophysical surveying. This program expands and improves surveys completed in 2021 and 2022. The primary goal of the 2023 survey was to test mineralization discovered in 2022 on the east side of Bear Valley and to close off the Junction anomaly discovered in 2022.

Remarkably, the 2023 program greatly enlarged the Junction anomaly which now extends over 1,000 m wide, 2,000 m along strike and extends to depth limits of the survey (about 800 m below surface). See figures 1 and 2.

Peter Miles, Sanatana's CEO, commented, "Sanatana's 2023 IP program aimed to close off the Junction anomaly and test for geophysical porphyry response on the east side of Bear Valley which is largely obscured by post mineral cover. We are very pleased to see the results, especially the 1,000 m by 2,000 m footprint of the Junction anomaly which now becomes a primary drill target for our planned 2024 drill program."

Buddy Doyle, President, said, "IP is an important geophysical tool, and its use has led to numerous examples of exploration success both within the Golden Triangle and elsewhere. The Junction anomaly is a compelling drill target. Previous drilling at Delta Ridge targeting the Crescent IP anomaly gave us long intersections of Cu Au Ag Mo mineralization consistent with being in the upper levels of a significant porphyry system. We interpret this to be the 'head' of the system and the Junction anomaly to be the main 'body' of the system. I look forward to drill testing this target in 2024."





Figure 1: Plan view of the IP survey, showing main chargeability anomalies. IP chargeability 12 - >18 mV/V iso-surfaces with drill hole traces in green and historic drill hole traces in white.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/182854_f72ee10bb441680d_001full.jpg







Figure 2: Oweegee 2023 IP section view of Junction anomaly looking west-northwest. IP chargeability 12 - >18 mV/V iso-surfaces with drill hole traces in green and historic drill hole traces in white.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2534/182854_f72ee10bb441680d_002full.jpg



The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Buddy Doyle B.App Sc Geology, MAUSIMM. Mr. Doyle is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

Sanatana's principal project is the Oweegee Dome copper-gold porphyry property which is situated 40 km east of the KSM - Brucejack - Treaty Creek cluster of base and precious metal deposits and is underlain by similar geologic conditions, Stuhini Group (Triassic age) host rocks, intrusions of the right age, alteration and porphyry style copper - gold - silver - molybdenite mineralization.

