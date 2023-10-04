Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Redwood Pharma AB TO5 (513/23)

At the request of Redwood Pharma AB, Redwood Pharma AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from October 6, 2023. Security name: Redwood Pharma TO5 ---------------------------------- Short name: REDW TO5 ---------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020678597 ---------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 306926 ---------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 percent of the volume-weighted price paid for the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market 20 trading days that ends two days before the subscription period starts. However the subscription price cannot be higher that 0,3 SEK and not lower than 0,1 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Redwood Pharma AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr April 2, 2024 - april 16, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last April 12, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.