Mittwoch, 04.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Vorspiel auf potenziell sehr "heiße" Herbstrallye bei dieser Aktie!?
WKN: A2AKF9 | ISIN: SE0008294789 | Ticker-Symbol: 9JV
Frankfurt
04.10.23
09:15 Uhr
0,006 Euro
-0,001
-18,92 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
04.10.2023 | 13:46
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Redwood Pharma AB TO5 (513/23)

At the request of Redwood Pharma AB, Redwood Pharma AB equity rights will be
traded on First North Growth Market as from October 6, 2023. 



Security name: Redwood Pharma TO5
----------------------------------
Short name:   REDW TO5     
----------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020678597   
----------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  306926      
----------------------------------

Terms: Issue price, 70 percent of the volume-weighted price paid for the    
     Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market 20 trading days  
     that ends two days before the subscription period starts. However the 
     subscription price cannot be higher that 0,3 SEK and not lower than 0,1
     SEK.                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for            
    1 new share in Redwood Pharma AB                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr April 2, 2024 - april 16, 2024                     
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  April 12, 2024                             
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463
83 00.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.