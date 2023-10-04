CORE Adds PayPal & Venmo to Online Payment Tender Option

Collaboration allows CORE clients to expand online payment tender and increase time to revenue

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / CORE, a provider of modern payment and engagement solutions, now enables PayPal and Venmo as additional payment methods for online bill payment. Through this collaboration, CORE clients who enable their customers to pay bills online for utilities, property taxes, licensing, court fees and fines, building permits, patient co-pay, in/outpatient services, and other online payments have the option to use PayPal or Venmo. Using the accessible network of PayPal is designed to enable many entities to securely meet the digital-first expectations of their customers while effectively increasing time to payment.

"At CORE, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional client experiences across all payment channels. Backed by the familiarity of PayPal, our clients and their customers now have even more freedom to choose how they pay their bills. We are excited to bring this enhanced experience and look forward to the opportunities our partnership will bring," said Dan Paulus, CEO, CORE.

"As consumers increasingly shift to digital methods to pay their bills, PayPal and Venmo are two of the leading, trusted wallets that offer a fast and secure way to pay," said David Bruce, VP, Global Head of Channel Partnerships, PayPal. "We're excited to partner with CORE to enable their clients and their customers the flexibility that comes with paying with PayPal and Venmo for online transactions."

For more information on the PayPal integration available to CORE clients, please visit https://www.corebt.com/partners/paypal/.

About CORE

CORE's PCI-DSS Level 1 compliant solution delivers a frictionless payment solution that automates accepting, processing, and reconciling payments, enabling anytime, anywhere, any device payments. CORE brings together revenue and payment management, secure payment gateways, automated reconciliation, and robust integrations - all supported by comprehensive analytics. Organizations that leverage CORE's payments and engagement platform capture revenue and delight customers.

