Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) (OTCQX: OILSF) ("Saturn" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it placed No. 18 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Saturn earned its spot with three-year growth of 1,929%.

"We are very proud of the Saturn family of employees as we have grown from a group of seven a few years ago, to now over 280 employees strong," commented John Jeffrey, Saturn's CEO. "With this established group of top industry professionals, focused on the development of high quality, light oil resources, I am excited for the future accomplishments that await us."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

Upcoming Conferences

Saturn is presenting at the following conferences:

October 10, 2023 - International Investment Forum, an online event at www.ii-forum.com

October 14, 2023 - Schachter Energy Conference, at Calgary Mount Royal University, www.schachterenergyreport.ca/conference

October 17, 2023 - Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference, an online event at www.lythampartners.com/virtual

