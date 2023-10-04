W Energy, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and W Solar, plans to develop 500 MW of clean energy projects in Tajikistan, including floating PV installations.MW Energy, a joint venture between renewables developer Masdar and W Solar Investment, has signed an agreement with Tajikistan's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources (MOEWR) to develop at least 500 MW of clean energy capacity in Tajikistan. The project pipeline includes some floating solar capacity and is part of a public-private partnership (PPP), Masdar said in a statement, without providing further details. ...

