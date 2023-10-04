Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.10.2023
Vorspiel auf potenziell sehr "heiße" Herbstrallye bei dieser Aktie!?
WKN: A143C1 | ISIN: SE0007438577
Frankfurt
04.10.23
13:57 Uhr
0,024 Euro
-0,003
-11,68 %
04.10.2023 | 14:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Toleranzia TO4 (515/23)

At the request of Toleranzia AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as
from October 6, 2023. 



Security name: Toleranzia TO4
------------------------------
Short name:   TOL TO4    
------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020845501 
------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  306965    
------------------------------

Terms:    Each warrant of series TO4 entitles the holder to subscribe for one
       (1) new share in the company at the subscription price of 0.50  
       SEK.                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscriptio October 7, 2024 - October 21, 2024                 
n period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last     October 17, 2024                          
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on 08-503 01 550.
