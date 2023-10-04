Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Toleranzia TO4 (515/23)

At the request of Toleranzia AB, equity rights will be traded on First North as from October 6, 2023. Security name: Toleranzia TO4 ------------------------------ Short name: TOL TO4 ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0020845501 ------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 306965 ------------------------------ Terms: Each warrant of series TO4 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the company at the subscription price of 0.50 SEK. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscriptio October 7, 2024 - October 21, 2024 n period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last October 17, 2024 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on 08-503 01 550.