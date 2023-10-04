Please find attached ABC arbitrage's Fisrt Semester Financial Report
Attachment
- FCI FIN 2023 06 30 First Semester Financial Report V02-10-2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/08aa66a8-033f-49b1-a61b-454d1b7303cf)
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|5,850
|5,860
|15:19
Please find attached ABC arbitrage's Fisrt Semester Financial Report
Attachment
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:10
|ABC arbitrage: First Semester Financial report (V2)
|Please find attached ABC arbitrage's Fisrt Semester Financial Report
Attachment
FCI FIN 2023 06 30 First Semester Financial Report V02-10-2023 (https://ml-eu.globene...
► Artikel lesen
|12:34
|ABC arbitrage - Equity markets remain calm
|ABC arbitrage group (ABCA) reported net income of €8.8m in H123, down 46% y-o-y, which in our view represents a reasonable result amid unfavourable market conditions. The market continues to be characterised...
► Artikel lesen
|27.09.
|ABC arbitrage: Release of the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2023
|ABC arbitrage
Release of the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2023
ABC arbitrage announces that as of today its half-yearly financial report for the first half of 2023 has been publicly...
► Artikel lesen
|27.09.
|ABC arbitrage: first semester financial report
|Kindly find attached ABC report
Attachment
FCI FIN 2023 06 30 First Semester Financial Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/965cd6ff-5f71-4b4a-b...
► Artikel lesen
|26.09.
|ABC arbitrage: Continuation of liquidity contract of ABC ARBITRAGE
|Continuation of liquidity contract of ABC ARBITRAGE
ABC ARBITRAGE informs that it will continue the liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, adding the following additional resources:
80,000...
► Artikel lesen