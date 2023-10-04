Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.10.2023 | 14:13
TRON added to Google Cloud's BigQuery Public Blockchain Datasets

Tron DAO 
04-Oct-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TRON added to Google Cloud's BigQuery Public Blockchain Datasets 
NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO 
 
Geneva, Switzerland | October 03, 2023 08:13 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
Geneva, Switzerland / October 3, 2023 - The TRON dataset has been added to Google Cloud's expanding roster of public 
blockchain datasets available in BigQuery. 
 Google Cloud's BigQuery is a fully-managed, serverless data warehouse that enables fast SQL queries using the 
processing power of Google's infrastructure. It allows users to analyze large datasets in real-time by leveraging the 
power of Google Cloud's infrastructure and machine learning capabilities. As part of its extensive suite of tools, 
BigQuery provides seamless integration with various data visualization tools and easy data importing from multiple 
sources. Over the years, this endeavor has consistently adapted to cater to the dynamic needs of the burgeoning Web3 
community. 
With the vast amount of data TRON processes, the recent inclusion of TRON into Google Cloud's BigQuery public datasets 
enables users to analyze on-chain transaction histories seamlessly. This deep dive allows for the assessment of TRON's 
token flows, smart contract interactions, and overall user engagement, all without the need for individual nodes or 
indexers. 
Beyond the dataset expansion, Google Cloud is continually refining its offerings to cater to the needs of its users. 
Feedback-driven enhancements, such as increased numerical precision and the integration of User Defined Functions (UDF) 
for better UNIT256, are ensuring the datasets remain accurate and relevant. 
 
About TRON DAO 
TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain 
technology and dApps. 
Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since 
MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized 
Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent 
years. As of August 2023, it has over 187.72 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.49 billion 
total transactions, and over USD15.91 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. 
In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking 
USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a 
community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the 
Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to 
develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), 
a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, 
NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in 
the country. 
 TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum 
 
Contact Details 
Hayward Wong 
press@tron.network 
 
Company Website 
https://trondao.org/ 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1741343 04-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=726eb5ebb33912f014a1cf65a8a0f6a4

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=c2ddd62b01e46bd0a431e7692372c33a

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1741343&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2023 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
