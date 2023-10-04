Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTC Pink: SCRSF) (formerly ScreenPro Security Inc.) ("Justera" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan"), has signed a distribution agreement on October 3, 2023, with JS Foods Global ("JS Foods"), a health food distributor in the U.S.A., South Korea, Japan, and Canada.

Additionally, the Company received a purchase order (P.O.) for approximately $100,000 CAD to distribute to JS Foods channel.

This agreement reflects the Company's continued commitment to advancing the well-being of its customers by expanding its product portfolio and delivering high-quality health products to the wellness market.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with JS Foods Global. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to providing customers with high-quality, natural health products that promote a healthier lifestyle. Together with JS Foods, we look forward to shaping the future of wellness and nutrition in the wellness market," said Edward Park, Chief Executive Officer of the Company

About JS Foods

JS Foods introduces healthy food from around the world to consumers to enjoy at home and abroad using a global network. JS Foods is based on years of research and development to ensure a high standard of quality healthy food. The Company creates natural healthy foods without additives or chemicals. The global brand is made up of different health food brands spanning across the globe to provide their exclusive health food brand.

To learn more about JS Foods Global, please visit: www.jsglobal.com.

About Justera

Established in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a Canadian Company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. With four subsidiaries, it offers personalized healthcare services and solutions, such as IV Vitamin Therapy, premium nutritional supplements through its Naturevan Nutrition brand, a full 360-degree wellness and spa experience through Juillet Wellness that provides registered massage therapy, acupuncture, and new retail stores in Vancouver. Justera's mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

For additional information on Justera and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.justerahealth.com.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Investor Relations & Communications

Priya Monique Atwal, Director of Communications

Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 204

Email: priya@justerahealth.com

Edward Park, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 901-5611 x 203

Email: epark@justerahealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, including statements relating to the future development of Justera's business. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The actual results of Justera could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which Justera operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to Justera's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Justera. Management of Justera believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Justera's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. Justera disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182828