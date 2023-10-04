Sidney Resources Corp.: Sidney Resources Corporation Discovers Gold-Enriched Stockpiles; Stakes Claims Adjacent to Lucky Ben Project

WARREN, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Sidney Resources Corporation (OTC PINK:SDRC) is pleased to announce the successful staking of six lode claims and one placer claim near the renowned Hornet Patented Claim, which is part of the thriving Lucky Ben Project near Warren, Idaho. The claims, SRL-1 to SRL-6 and SRP-1 for the placer claim, have been properly marked and registered with the Bureau of Land Management.

Figure 1: Aerial Map Showing Location of Hornet Patented Claim

Discovering a Golden Legacy

In the course of a meticulous surface exploration led by esteemed geologist Steve Dobson and our COO, Dan Hally, we've uncovered five substantial ore stockpiles, perceived to be the remnants of the historical Knott and Delaware Veins. The detailed exploration hints at an illustrious legacy, with indications of significant prior works, including the attempted installation of a stamp mill, sadly never completed due to logistical hurdles, and the federalization of gold. Thus, these valuable ore reserves were left unutilized.

Figure 2: Excerpt from Geology and Ore Deposits of The Warren Mining District 1937 by John C. Reed.

Striking Gold!

Geologist Steve Dobson shares his excitement, "We are witnessing visible gold in the ore samples, a rare phenomenon that I have encountered only once before at this volume, at a Montana mine that was a multi-ounce per ton producer." After conducting a meticulous survey and using a density of 150 pounds per cubic feet, we have estimated approximately 4700 tons of ore in one of the smaller stockpiles, with visible gold present in every sample examined. We are in the process of preparing samples for extensive analysis by Florin Labs, estimating 20,000 tons or more of high-grade ore in total.

Figure 3: Ore sample from lower stockpile located on claim SRP-1.

Securing a Goldmine

The lode claims are instrumental in securing the mineral rights for the vein structure, while the placer claim ensures the mineral rights to the surface material are secure, explains Dan Hally, offering well-rounded protection to our important assets. "This is highly exhilarating considering the substantial high-grade ore located in close proximity to our new mill building at Lucky Ben," he said, emphasizing the discovery's strategic significance.

A Glimpse into the Past

The rich tapestry of historical records, including narratives from the historic Warren Times, paints a vibrant picture of the ambitious undertakings, revealing the stories of abundant ore stockpiles and the unfinished journey of the stamp mill. (See More)

Looking Ahead

This significant discovery highlights the Lucky Ben Project's potential and propels Sidney Resources Corporation into a new phase of exploration and development. We eagerly anticipate the results from Florin Labs and are committed to uncovering the full spectrum of opportunities these claims present, envisioning a prosperous future sculpted by the golden treasures of the past.

Sidney Resources Corporation invites all stakeholders and interested parties to share in the excitement of this groundbreaking discovery and to stay tuned for forthcoming updates.

About Sidney Resources Corp:

Sidney Resources Corporation is a green technology, clean water and clean refining company that strives to change the way the world develops. Our efforts will provide a cleaner world so our children can express their brilliance to the highest of their potential. Our future lies in our future generations' ability to problem solve without the toxins and carcinogens that inhibit development. Sidney is advancing technologies that will implement cleaner methods not only beneficial economically but designed to maintain a sustainable future.

