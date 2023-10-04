AmpliTech Group, Inc.: AmpliTech's Satcom Systems Subdivision Receives Orders from Major Media Companies

Specialty Microwave Subdivision Achieves a Record $1mm Bookings for 2023

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / AmpliTech Group, Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite, 5G, and other communications networks, as well as a worldwide distributor of packages and lids for integrated circuit assembly, is thrilled to announce new partnerships and an uptick in bookings within its Satcom components subdivision, Specialty Microwave. The division recorded $0.9 million in revenue in 2022 and has already booked $1 million just in Q2 and Q3 of this year, which the company expects to convert to revenue mostly in the first half of 2024. This achievement is attributed to Specialty Microwave securing business from global entertainment powerhouses such as Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount, and CBS Viacom.

The bookings are comprised of orders for assemblies, including but not limited to, antenna assemblies, low noise block downconverter assemblies, and power amplifier assemblies. These components, integrated into broadcast trucks equipped with satellite dishes, are crucial for efficient signal transmission and reception across news, TV, and entertainment networks. They ensure that the signals transmitted and received maintain the highest clarity and quality, a necessity for media companies dedicated to delivering their content to expansive audiences. The preference for AmpliTech's high-caliber assemblies by entertainment giants emphasizes the company's exceptional reliability and proficiency in its offerings.

"AmpliTech's commitment to excellence and our industry-leading RF solutions have established us as a preferred choice for the entertainment sector's satellite communication requirements," said Fawad Maqbool, CEO of AmpliTech Group, Inc. "Our business with industry leaders like Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount, and CBS Viacom not only reinforces our market dominance but also hints at a promising trajectory for satellite communications within the entertainment sphere. In fact, the Satcom business is not limited to the entertainment sector but also encompasses the ground stations, teleports, and satellites in space, All of these also appear to show an uptick in demand."

This strategic alignment with prominent entertainment networks positions the firm at the vanguard of a major industry where the need for dependable and superior satellite communications is paramount.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) microwave components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. In December 2021, AmpliTech completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc. a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA. AmpliTech has a 20+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of the unique skills, experience and dedication of our focused team which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing and excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business.

