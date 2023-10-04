Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split with redemption and Change of ISIN for SECTRA AB (127/23)

Referring to the bulletin from SECTRA AB's annual general meeting, held on September 07, 2023, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Oct 9, 2023. The order book will not change. Short name: SECT B Terms: Split with redemption: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0018245953 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Oct 6, 2023 New ISIN code: SE0020539310 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Oct 9, 2023 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.co