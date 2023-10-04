Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - DeFiBot, a pioneering financial technology platform specializing in cryptocurrency trading and investment services, has revealed the launch of its novel AI Bot services. According to the company, which dates its roots to 2018, the launch of AI Bot aims to help users simplify their cryptocurrency portfolio management.

DefiBot Launches Innovative AI Portfolio Bot

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10022/182669_defibot_image1_550.jpg

Some of the features integrated into the AI Bot include:

Robust Risk Management: AI Bot integrates a conservative risk management approach, safeguarding client funds by limiting trading positions to 30% of the user's wallet capital.

Exchange Integration: DefiBot's AI Bot seamlessly integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance and Bybit, streamlining users trading experience.

AI Bot joins Newsroom and Copy Trading as the latest suite of services DeFiBot offers, all crafted to provide unique features to cryptocurrency traders and investors.

For more information about DefiBot and its services, please visit:

Website

Instagram

Twitter (X)

About DefiBot

DefiBot is a forward-thinking financial technology platform specializing in cryptocurrency trading and investment services. Founded in 2018, DefiBot continuously innovates, offering a range of services, including AI Bot, Newsroom, and Copy Trading to enhance the cryptocurrency trading experience. With a strong focus on risk management and market sentiment analysis, DefiBot stands at the forefront of the cryptocurrency trading ecosystem.

Company details

Name: Sara Tan

Email: info@defibot.com

Company: Invictus Pro

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182669