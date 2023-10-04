The Irish Solar Energy Association and AirPV have developed an online tool to calculate rooftop solar potential, enabling homeowners and businesses to estimate payback times, annual savings, and emission reductions.Residents of Ireland can now use a new solar calculator to estimate how beneficial it would be to install PV systems (up to 6 kW) in their homes or businesses. The calculator is a joint project between the Irish Solar Energy Association and AirPV, an online solar platform. "This calculator was years in the making," Scott McKechnie, an AirPV spokesperson, told pv magazine. "It is the ...

