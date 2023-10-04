INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: EV Pavilion to Debut at Advanced Design and Manufacturing Expo Toronto, Featuring Leading Manufacturers and Innovations in Electric Vehicles

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Advanced Design and Manufacturing Expo Toronto (ADM Toronto), Canada's leading end-to-end conference and exhibition driving exploration into the latest trends and technological innovations in the design and manufacturing industries, announces its first-ever Electronic Vehicle (EV) Pavilion. The EV Pavilion will host a dozen companies on the expo floor developing clean and sustainable solutions in the advanced battery and electric vehicle industries.

ADM Toronto guests will have access to a full EV Battery conference at the expo hall Tech Theater with session topics including EV battery manufacturing, battery design innovation and EV infrastructure. The conference sessions are free to attend for all expo attendees and will explore the latest educational subjects pushing Ontario's EV and automotive industry. Influential companies, including ABB Canada, Crosslink Technology, Ellsworth Adhesives, KUKA Robotics Canada Ltd., Marktech, SEW-EURODRIVE Canada and TR Electronic, will exhibit in this year's EV Pavilion, two of which exhibited at the Battery Show last month in Novi, Michigan, North America's largest advanced battery technology and EV event, organized by Informa Markets Engineering.

"Our event presents an elevated opportunity to recognize Canada's abundant terrain for sourcing ethical materials that battery cell manufacturers need to create clean EV and battery solutions," says Kayle Kvinge, Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "As Environmental, Social and Governance (ESGs) priorities are increasingly sought in business decisions, production and manufacturing processes, battery and EV tech education help support the extensive trade, not only as it relates to Canada's thriving automotive industry, but on a global scale."

With Canada being the only country in the western hemisphere that has all the critical minerals required to manufacture EV batteries , regional cross-collaboration and transformation in the space is pivotal.

The biennial three-day expo, which alternates years with Advanced Design and Manufacturing Montréal (ADM Montréal), is comprised of five manufacturing areas - Design & Manufacturing (D&M), Automation Technology Expo (ATX), PACK EX, PLAST-EX and Powder & Bulk Solids. The 2023 expo floor will highlight over 300 exhibitors in manufacturing, including Absolute Haitian, CAM Packaging Systems, Carlo Gavazzi Canada, Flexlink Systems, Multivac Canada, among others.

The event returns to the Toronto Congress Centre this Nov. 7-9, 2023. To register to attend, please visit www.admtoronto.com .

About Informa Markets - Engineering: ???

Informa Markets Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .???

Media Contact:

Jordan Douglas???

Informa Markets Engineering?Public Relations

pr.ime@informa.com ??

SOURCE: ?INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789417/ev-pavilion-to-debut-at-advanced-design-and-manufacturing-expo-toronto-featuring-leading-manufacturers-and-innovations-in-electric-vehicles