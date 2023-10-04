Optima Living, Axium and Desjardins Join Forces To Accelerate Growth in the Continuing Care Industry in Western Canada

EDMONTON, AB and MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Optima Living ("Optima" or "Optima Living") and Axium Infrastructure, via one of its managed funds,("Axium") are pleased to announce, together through its joint venture (the "Axium-Optima JV" or the "JV"), a partnership with Desjardins Global Asset Management ("DGAM"), the asset manager of the Desjardins Group, the leading financial cooperative in North America.

Desjardins' investment in the Axium-Optima JV will increase its presence in Alberta by aligning with industry experts in the field of seniors' housing and care. As the JV continues to assess new opportunities for growth, it is Desjardins' intent to continue building on that initial investment and contribute in helping the JV deepen its presence in the continuing care sector.

"DGAM's infrastructure team is pleased to announce an investment in the senior care sector in Western Canada in partnership with Axium and Optima Living. We are really proud to contribute to providing essential care services through the continuum-of-care that is being offered to the seniors' population. As responsible investors, we strongly believe that we can play an important role in fostering positive economic prosperity and contributing to a better future. This transaction further expands our longstanding relationship with Axium, and we look forward to working with Optima Living, a leading owner, operator, and manager of seniors' living communities in Western Canada. Optima's compassionate approach combined with their track record in the seniors' housing and long-term care sector positions them as an ideal operating partner with whom we look forward to grow," said Frédéric Angers, Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer, Private Markets, DGAM.

"Axium welcomes the addition of Desjardins to our joint venture, allowing us to continue to invest in our portfolio of long-term care facilities and grow our presence in the social sector which is in significant need of funding across Canada. Axium and Desjardins already have a longstanding relationship having partnered in the infrastructure space for the past decade. Desjardins is a highly respected player in the financial sector and will strengthen our position in the space," said Dominic Chalifoux, Chief Asset Management and Valuation Officer Axium Infrastructure Inc.

"Desjardins' investment in the Axium-Optima JV recognizes our excellence in owning and operating senior housing throughout Alberta and BC. It's a sign of confidence in us and the sector, an investment asset class that will continue to grow," said Optima Living Co-Founder and Principal Karim Kassam. "We look forward to building momentum on further acquisitions together."

Axium has been partnering with Optima Living since 2020 and currently owns 25 care communities alongside Optima Living.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the leading financial cooperative in North America and the fifth largest in the world, with assets of $409.6 billion at June 30, 2023. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

About DGAM

DGAM was established in 1998 and is one of Canada's largest asset managers with in-house expertise in public and private markets (infrastructure, real estate). DGAM manages over CA$80 billion in institutional assets with offices in Montreal, Levis and Toronto, and our team of over 80 investment professionals designs solutions tailored to our clients' unique needs.

About Optima Living

Owned and operated in Western Canada, Optima Living is redefining senior living by supporting the residents in our communities to live their best lives. Optima Living owns and manages a portfolio of 40 assets (4,300+ beds), including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Supportive Living, Long-Term Care, Brain Health, and Memory Care across Alberta and British Columbia. With over 3,300 employees and over 4,800 residents, our North Star, "Let us welcome you home," reflects the transformative experiences awaiting seniors in our communities, where residents and team members are like family, in an environment that truly feels like home. Learn more at OptimaLiving.ca.

About Axium Infrastructure

Axium Infrastructure (comprised of Axium Infrastructure Inc. and its affiliated entities) is an independent portfolio management firm dedicated to generating long-term investment returns through investing in core infrastructure assets. Axium Infrastructure had approximately C$10.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023, as well as C$1.8 billion in co-investments. With offices in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, New York, and London, the firm benefits from the capabilities of a group of specialists with decades of experience acquiring, developing, financing, operating and managing infrastructure assets. Focus is placed on assets that are supported by robust market demand and under long-term contract with creditworthy counterparties. Since 2010, the firm has invested in a diversified portfolio of over 255 infrastructure assets. For further information, including information about other infrastructure assets the firm has invested in, please visit axiuminfra.com. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy securities of any entity.

Contact

Alyssa Barry

Media Relations

Optima Living

604-997-0965

communications@optimaliving.ca

SOURCE: Optima Living

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788947/optima-living-axium-and-desjardins-join-forces-to-accelerate-growth-in-the-continuing-care-industry-in-western-canada