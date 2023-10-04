Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on Regen BioPharma, Inc.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCPK:RGBP). Leveraging its deep IP and surprising results from Phase I of in vitro experiments, Regen may be poised to initiate a Phase I clinical trial in the large autoimmune therapeutic category. The Goldman report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit: https://bit.ly/48BJkGG.

Publicly traded Regen BioPharma is focused on the immunology, oncology and immunotherapy spaces. The Company's approach is to rapidly advance novel, autologous cell therapies through pre-clinical and Phase I and Phase II clinical trials. Regen is also focused on small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Historically, there has been a strong appetite for companies with a footprint in the cancer and autoimmune segments and Regen BioPharma is an emerging player in these arenas.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews the autoimmune and cancer categories, along with a focus on a validated target within the Company's path to creating immune checkpoint medicines. Moreover, the report highlights Regen BioPharma's current positioning, and how development progress could dramatically change the Company's outlook.

Regen BioPharma May Not Be Underfollowed for Long

Goldman commented, "Regen BioPharma may be an underfollowed and undervalued preclinical player today, but major steps on the R&D front could serve as a near-term catalyst for its stock. A recent set of experiments led by a highly regarded CRO unearthed surprising results in a recent study which could lead to a series of game-changing future milestone events. Regen has now evolved from primarily a cancer therapy product approach to a firm that now features autoimmune therapy development as well."

Autoimmune Market is Huge; Chronic Nature Attracts Investor Attention

"The autoimmune therapeutic segment is massive and impacts millions of sufferers around the world," noted Goldman. "According to Future Market Insights, this segment is projected to grow from an estimated $71.5 billion in 2023 to $123.5 billion in 2033. Autoimmune disorders (ADs) are a family of more than 100 chronic, and often disabling, illnesses broadly characterized by immune system dysfunction leading to the loss of tolerance to self-antigens, presence of increased level of auto-antibodies, inflammatory and mediatory cells and resulting chronic inflammation. ADs affect up to 9% of the population and can represent considerable personal and public health burdens."

Inherent Competitive Advantages and History Versus its Peers

Goldman stated, "The Company has a deep IP portfolio centered around a key validated target and a diverse preclinical product pipeline, with a focus on immune-oncology and autoimmune diseases. Regen's next-gen technology platforms have led to multiple IND submissions and an IND approval. Upcoming milestones include new CRO confirmatory study results, animal studies, and an IND submission. The IND submission could lead to a Phase I clinical (human) trial in 18+ months."

Reasonable 6-12 Month Target Price, Future Upside Led by Milestones

"Our target price represents a market cap which we believe is fair and typical for a preclinical firm with deep IP, next-gen tech, multiple target therapy markets, and one with a potential product on a clinical trial path. We believe additional price gains can be achieved as new objectives are met in the coming quarters," Goldman concluded.

