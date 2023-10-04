New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Women who want to earn from home will now have an opportunity to learn remote high-ticket closing from Closer Babes' training program.

Emma Seewald

The training program is meticulously crafted to provide individuals, especially women with the vital skills necessary for excelling in high-ticket sales. It also aims to develop a transformative mindset that transcends conventional sales techniques.

The 7-module program provides participants with tools to foster a proactive mindset. It also touches on the nuances of human psychology related to financial choices and the essentials of successful deal closures.

Additionally, the program offers guidance on effective call structures, techniques for qualifying prospects, understanding client personalities, and addressing objections skillfully. Emma Seewald, the founder of Closer Babes emphasizes, "The training program's goal is to equip individuals with the expertise required to effectively monetize their newfound skills, setting them on a path to financial independence and personal growth."

The program is flexible, and tailored to align with individual goals and schedules. Whether someone prefers one-on-one coaching, group coaching, or self-paced online courses, there's an option that suits everybody's needs.

Clients will also have the advantage of closing deals in multiple languages, accessing a broader market, and increasing their opportunities as a remote closer.

Prospective clients have the option to schedule a free consultation on the website. Initially, they complete a brief application form to share pertinent details. Following this, a team member initiates contact through WhatsApp for a brief interview regarding their goals and challenges. Lastly, they collaborate to arrange a one-hour consultation call aimed at devising a tailored, step-by-step plan for the individual's situation.

About Closer Babes

Closer Babes, established in 2023, is a sales training and coaching company with a global mission to transform women's lives worldwide. In an era of digital transformation, Closer Babes empowers women to achieve financial independence through remote high-ticket closing. The company is committed to assisting 1 million women worldwide in attaining online financial freedom. It offers coaching, video courses, and services, equipping individuals with essential skills and unwavering confidence for success in high-ticket sales.

