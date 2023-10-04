Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Green Impact Partners Inc. (TSXV: GIP) ("GIP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Sonya Kirby as Chief Operating Officer, effective November 6, 2023. Ms. Kirby will be responsible for developing and supporting the implementation of organizational strategies, providing direction to support functions including Construction, Project Management, Project Controls, and Environmental Health & Safety, and ensuring that business plans align with the Company's planned growth targets and long-term goals.

"We are thrilled Sonya is joining our team to take on the COO position as we continue to execute on GIP's over $3 billion portfolio of projects," said Jesse Douglas, Chief Executive Officer. "I have full confidence that Sonya's broad experience and expertise will make her an exceptional addition to our organization and leadership team, and her wealth of knowledge will play a vital role in driving our continued success and growth."

Most recently, Ms. Kirby was responsible for the development and implementation of TC Energy's natural gas pipeline projects in Canada as Vice-President CGL Phase 2/Cedar and Close Out and Vice-President Canada Gas Projects and, prior to that, she held the role of Vice-President of Safety, Quality, and Compliance. Ms. Kirby has over 28 years of engineering, operations and project experience at various companies including Sasol Canada, Talisman, Nexen and BP.

Ms. Kirby holds her Professional Engineer designation from the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA), earned a Bachelor of Applied Science, Engineering from the University of Regina, received a Project Management Professional (PMP) designation from the Project Management Institute (PMI), and has a Master of Business Administration from the University of Calgary's Haskayne School of Business.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners is focused on creating a sustainable future and inclusive planet by developing clean energy, with a near term focus on RNG projects. GIP acquires, develops, and builds RNG projects, with the intention of building, owning, and operating a portfolio of RNG facilities, and participates in a wide range of zero-carbon opportunities during all stages of a project's lifecycle - from idea generation through to operations. GIP has a growing portfolio of RNG projects under development, representing over Cdn$3 billion in capital expenditures. In its pursuit of net zero earth impact, GIP is positioned to be a leading producer of net zero carbon energy in North America. GIP's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GIP. For more information about GIP and its projects, visit www.greenipi.com.

