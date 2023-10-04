Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") provides an update on Keek marketing initiatives.

Further to the press release issued September 18th, the Company announces that the Khloe Kardashian Giveaway contest did not meet management expectations for the $7000 cost of the sponsorship. Engagement was poor and social media followers' conversion into registrations was below the averages experienced by the Company in similar giveaways. As such the Company has extended the contest deadline to November 1st and is blending it with a contest targeted towards legacy Keek users. Both contests will share the same prize pools.

The Company is moving on to its "Keek Endless Days of Summer" marketing programs targeting the 70,000,000 registered legacy Keek. The campaign will start Friday, October 6th, 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Personas Social Incorporated

Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

647.789.0074

mark@personas.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the expected timing of the filing of the Annual Filings. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Corporation will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182893