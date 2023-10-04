Tacton Summit 2023 to Examine Simple Sales for Complex Manufacturing

October Events in Stockholm and Chicago Will Feature Experts Exploring the Latest Trends and Advancements in Manufacturing and Configuration

CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Oct. 04, 2023, the leading Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) SaaS partner to manufacturers for simplifying sales in complex configuration, today announced its plans for Tacton Summit 2023, its annual event taking place on multiple days in October, hosted in Stockholm and Chicago. The theme of this year's summit is "Sales Made Simple for Complex Manufacturing." The summits will include speakers from Ryder, Valmet, TPC Wire and others discussing their successful CPQ projects and how they've revolutionized their operations with Tacton solutions.

Tacton Summit Europe will take place Oct. 11-12 in Stockholm with an online option, and Tacton Summit North America will take place Oct. 24-25 virtually. Both events are free.

"If you're interested in exploring the future of digital sales transformation, this year's Tacton Summit is designed to provide invaluable knowledge and resources to elevate your business to new heights," said Nils Olsson, Tacton's Chief Strategy Officer. "Each event will be two days packed with insightful keynotes, practical product demonstrations and networking opportunities with industry experts and leaders. We're confident this will be one of the best summits we've ever hosted, and we look forward to welcoming industry professionals from around the world."

Both Tacton Summit 2023 events will feature:

Fresh perspectives from manufacturing pioneers covering emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the industry. Product configuration mastery. Guidance on how to navigate complex product offerings with ease and proven strategies and best practices to streamline configuration management.

Customers including FLSmidth, IMI, nVent, Ryder, TPC Wire, Valmet, Vantage, and Xylem discussing their CPQ projects and how they've revolutionized their operations with Tacton solutions. Focus on sustainability. Insights on the impact of sustainability in manufacturing and how Tacton can help reduce your environmental footprint.

Insights on the impact of sustainability in manufacturing and how Tacton can help reduce your environmental footprint. Sales quoting solutions. Intelligence on overcoming sales quoting obstacles and modern techniques to generate accurate quotes promptly and enhance customer satisfaction.



A full agenda and registration information for Tacton Summit Europe in Stockholm can be found here . A full agenda and registration information for Tacton Summit North America can be found here .

For questions about Tacton Summit 2023, please contact marketing@tacton.com .

About Tacton

Tacton is a leading SaaS company trusted by global manufacturers. Tacton Trusted Configuration simplifies sales for manufacturers of complex products. Tacton's Configure, Price, Quote software is named a Leader by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for CPQ Application Suites and is recognized for its advanced product configuration and visualization capabilities. Tacton's founders pioneered computer-based product configuration which today powers Tacton CPQ and CAD Design Automation. Since 1998, Tacton has been trusted by global customers such as ABB, Daimler, MAN, Scania, Siemens, Xylem, and Yaskawa. It is co-headquartered in Chicago and Stockholm, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Warsaw, and Tokyo. Follow Tacton on LinkedIn and X.