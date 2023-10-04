BrightHR, leading provider of innovative HR and Health Safety solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey.

The company, which started just eight years ago and has since spanned to provide its support in three continents, has reached a remarkable achievement of serving 100,000 SMEs worldwide with its cutting-edge software and services.

CEO Alan Price weighs in on this significant feat:

"It is testament to BrightHR's unwavering commitment to revolutionising people management and empowering SMEs by providing the tools they need to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape that we've reached this milestone. The dedication of the team, and also the tremendous trust that our clients put in us, allows us to grow year-on-year and remain at the forefront of HR technology.

"But what makes us different? Well, consider that the average SME has 3 to 5 systems in their arsenal just to take care of their people management needs. Think absence management software; rota planning; learning management systems; document storage; expense trackers; to name but a few.

"Ask any employer and they'll agree: these are all very integral components of running a business that's above board, meets your legal requirements, and keeps your staff engaged. But that's also a lot of time wasted, jumping between fragmented software to get to the information you need. Not to mention the crippling costs of multiple subscriptions…

"And let's face it. Nobody starts a business to spend their days muddling with staff conflict, juggling absences, filling out risk assessments, writing up policies…"

But armed with sleek user design and top-notch customer experience, BrightHR's all-in-one HR and Health Safety solution seeks to bear the brunt of the otherwise time-depleting administration whilst being a whopping nine times cheaper than other software providers.

Alan continues: "We think that running a great business should be attainable, no matter your size, and that the tools to do so should be available, without going bankrupt before you've begun.

"Not only that, but we're also the only HR software that actively helps line our clients' wallets. The average business will see their bank accounts £2.2K healthier on tax-savings directly from using our expense tracker app, PoP. And our top advertisers on our staff benefits and discount platform BrightExchange have seen earnings of £85K-in just two months with their easy-to-create ad."

"But of course, even in a cost-of-living crisis, it's not all about money.

"A pressing issue facing business owners is the lack of time afforded to them to actually grow their business. So, let me ask readers: what would you do if you had an extra 5,323 hours in the year?

"In just the last 12 months, the average BrightHR user has downloaded 109 of our readily drafted documents, freeing up their time from writing policies and procedures, to actually do what they love best.

"And here at BrightHR, we know how stretched business owners are and how sought-after guidance is. Using our AI-powered question and answer platform, BrightLightning, SMEs can expect to save up to 3,404 minutes per year that would otherwise be spent on the phone to an advisor, by accessing instant, qualified advice at their fingertips. That's a saving of more than £14.6K in solicitors fees, plus swerve the risk of a tribunal-which can set you back an average of £8.5K.

"No one becomes a business owner because they want to spend all their time on managing people. But well-managed people lead to successful businesses. And you can't manage people well without the right software to do so. Software that's continually evolving as the world of work evolves. That's why we invest in our client's feedback which shapes our-and their-future. As a result, we're growing from strength to strength. The last 12 months have been full of successes for BrightHR and our valued clients. And as we look ahead to our plans for 2024, the future looks Bright."

BrightHR's success story continue to enfold as it looks ahead to further expansion, product releases and enhancements, in order to stay at the forefront of HR tech innovation.

Visit BrightHR's interactive online report Bright's Blueprints: Leaders in Tech, to learn more.

