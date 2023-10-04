Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Unveils September 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates

Enhances Brand Safety Measures with ComScore Technology

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced its September 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates, including the highest and most accessible CPM categories, and touched on advancements in its brand safety and suitability targeting solutions.

The Podcasting Advantage: Building Brand Trust & Safety

Podcast advertising elevates consumers' brand awareness, sparking curiosity, driving engagement, and boosting their interest in making a purchase from that brand's products or services, according to Nielsen's 'Podcasting Today' report. This is driving home why brands are increasingly choosing podcasts as a medium for advertising, but they want to ensure brand safety and protection of their reputation across such digital audio campaigns.

That's why Libsyn is committed to prioritizing brand safety for its advertisers. The Company's AdvertiseCast marketplace leverages ComScore technology to scan and analyze the transcripts of individual podcast shows within the marketplace, enabling contextual profiling of their audio inventory. These integrated components work seamlessly together to score shows, empowering brands to ensure ad placement safety and suitability.

Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer of Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, affirms, "Our advanced brand safety and suitability solutions prioritize advertisers' peace of mind. Through our AdvertiseCast marketplace, we utilize ComScore technology to meticulously analyze podcast show transcripts, enabling contextual profiling and show scoring. This commitment ensures brands can confidently navigate the digital audio landscape."

September 2023 Podcast Advertising Rates

The following rates, which are denoted as cost per thousand or CPM, are published monthly by Libsyn's AdvertiseCast, the industry's premier podcast advertising marketplace that connects advertisers with podcasters. The Company releases the figures to empower the podcaster and advertiser communities to readily monitor market pricing and provide greater insight into podcasting advertising as a monetization vehicle. The data is derived from actual sales data across AdvertiseCast's network of thousands of shows.

For September 2023, the average CPM rate was $22.91 for a 60-second ad spot. That figure is up 3.8% compared to last month (August 2023 avg. CPM rate: $22.07) and has decreased year-over-year (September 2022 avg. CPM rate: $23.94).

The three highest CPM categories in September based on delivered advertising were:

Education: $27

Arts: $26

Technology: $25

Moreover, three categories where advertisers can effectively tap into highly engaged audiences at more accessible CPM rates include Fiction, News, and TV & Film, which averaged around the low 20s in September.

Libsyn's AdvertiseCast combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that makes it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns, while providing maximum return for creators. Historical monthly CPM rates can be found on AdvertiseCast's website at: www.advertisecast.com/podcast-advertising-rates.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more Company information.

