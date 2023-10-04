SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Markey Machine, a global leader in the marine deck equipment and winch industry, is thrilled to announce its acquisition of JonRie InterTech, further solidifying its position as an industry leader. This strategic move brings together two renowned companies with a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Markey Machine Announces Expansion With Acquisition of JonRie InterTech

Markey Machine Announces Expansion With Acquisition of JonRie InterTech

With over a century of combined experience, Markey and JonRie have built reputations for delivering reliable, durable, and custom-designed winch systems to the maritime and offshore sectors. Both companies are known for exceeding customer expectations and providing unparalleled support.

The acquisition of JonRie allows Markey to expand its product offerings, strengthen its technical capabilities, and enhance its market presence. By combining their expertise and resources, Markey and JonRie will continue to set new standards in the marine winch industry.

"We are excited to welcome JonRie InterTech to the Markey Machine family," said Blaine Dempke, CEO of Markey Machine. "This acquisition enables us to leverage our synergies, enhance our capabilities, and better serve our customers with a comprehensive range of cutting-edge winch systems."

Brandon Durar, founder of JonRie InterTech, also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with Markey Machine presents tremendous opportunities for growth and innovation. Together, we will continue to provide industry-leading solutions and exceptional service to our valued customers."

Building on JonRie's established legacy since its inception in 2000, Markey is committed to continuing the JonRie product line, serving both existing and new customers with the same dedication and excellence. In addition to maintaining and growing the specific market JonRie has catered to for years, Markey will also enhance service and support, ensuring their customers continue to receive the assistance they have come to expect.

Learn more about Markey and JonRie at www.markeymachine.com and www.jonrie.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Markey Machine

(888) 674-9468

PressInquiry@MarkeyMachine.com

JonRie InterTech

(609) 978-3523

BDurar@MarkeyMachine.com

About Markey:

Founded in 1907 by Charles Markey, Markey Machine has established itself as a world leader in marine winches and heavy deck machinery. With a relentless dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, Markey offers customized solutions that surpass industry standards. Based in Seattle, Washington, Markey combines over a century of expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver superior products.

About JonRie:

Has earned a reputation as a leader in the design, manufacture, and start-up of marine winch systems. With a focus on providing reliable solutions to the tugboat, dredging, and military industries, JonRie offers a wide range of services, including repairs, winch overhauls, and testing. Based in West Creek, New Jersey, JonRie is committed to meeting the diverse needs of its customers.

Contact Information

Scott Atkinson

Vice President of Business Development

pressinquiry@markeymachine.com

8886749468

Brandon Durar

bdurar@markeymachine.com

6099783523

SOURCE: Markey Machine

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789731/markey-machine-announces-expansion-with-acquisition-of-jonrie-intertech