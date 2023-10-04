Livento Group, Inc.: Livento Group's BOXO Productions Acquires Equity in "Calico Joe" Directed by George Clooney

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / Livento Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:NUGN), a global leader in IP acquisition and development across the realms of film, content, and technology, proudly announces its latest achievement: securing equity in the compelling film "Calico Joe," a tale centered around a pivotal MLB pitch that forever alters lives.

BOXO Productions, an essential component of the Livento Group's ecosystem, boasts an extensive portfolio comprising over 50 films, TV shows, games, and documentaries. In line with our commitment to collaborating with renowned directors and producers, Boxo Productions has acquired producer equity alongside esteemed figures such as George Clooney and Petr Jakle.

Adapted from the New York Times Best Seller, "Calico Joe" transports us to the summer of 1973, where Joe Castle emerges as baseball's boy wonder, capturing the hearts of fans nationwide. Hailing from Calico Rock, Arkansas, he mesmerizes Chicago Cubs enthusiasts with an unprecedented string of home runs, acknowledging their fervor with every tip of his hat. Calico Joe swiftly ascends to the status of America's baseball idol, even winning over Paul Tracey, the young son of a hard-partying and hard-throwing New York Mets pitcher. The day Warren Tracey, Paul's father, finally faces Calico Joe on the pitcher's mound, Paul is in the stands, torn between his loyalty to his hero and his father. Then, Warren delivers a fastball destined to etch its mark on their lives forever.

Boxo Productions has effectively secured a 2.5% ownership stake in "Calico Joe," scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2026. Projections indicate that the film will amass over $25 million in box office sales, with revenue exceeding $500,000 flowing back into Livento Group.

For more information on BOXO Productions and its dynamic collaborations, please visit www.boxoproductions.com.

About Livento Group, Inc.

Livento Group (OTC: NUGN) is committed to acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company has recently launched BOXO Productions, a film, and television production subsidiary, helmed by top industry actors and producers. For further information on Livento Group and BOXO Productions, please visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references to future events and expectations, possibilities, or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, in customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For more information, please contact:

David Stybr

Chief Executive Officer, Livento Group, Inc.

ir@liventogroup.com

PR & Media Contact

Douglas Messer

Doug@914ventures.com

Livento Group | LinkedIn | Twitter

Boxo Productions | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Global Dot Logistics | LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE: Livento Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789942/livento-groups-boxo-productions-acquires-equity-in-calico-joe-directed-by-george-clooney