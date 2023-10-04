India's Waaree has developed dual-glass bifacial PV modules based on n-type heterojunction (HJT) M12 solar cells. The modules are available in power ratings ranging from 685 W to 715 W, with efficiencies of up to 22.88%.From pv magazine India Waaree released its Plexus series of dual-glass solar modules this week at REI 2023 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. They are based on n-type heterojunction (HJT) technology. The modules are available in power ratings ranging from 685 W to 715 W, with efficiencies up to 22.88%. The rear side of the panels are bifacial, which enhances power generation ...

