INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Revolutionary Power Panels and Dynamic Education Tracks Headline the Highly Anticipated International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo, Co-Located with Deck Expo

Wrestling Champion Anthony Robles to Deliver Keynote Address, Plus Interactive Demonstrations Covering Water Quality and Deck Building.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / The International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo, co-Located with Deck Expo (PSP/Deck Expo), Informa Market's leading event empowering the growth of the pools, spas, and outdoor living market, returns to Las Vegas Convention Center on November 13-15, 2023. This remarkable event brings together experts from residential and commercial sectors, driving forward the thriving USD 19.1 billion market, with unrivaled opportunities for product discovery, networking, and education.

"It is crucial to bring fresh perspectives and expert knowledge to an industry that is constantly evolving with new practices, strategies, and innovations," says Kris Osterbusch, Show Director of PSP/Deck Expo. "Through our Power Panels, captivating keynote address by esteemed professional Anthony Robles, and engaging conversations and demonstrations, our community will find inspiration and discover valuable resources to propel their businesses forward in this ever-adapting market."

PSP/Deck Expo brings together builders, service techs, retailers and distributors. Thousands of members from the pool, spa, patio, decking and outdoor living community attend PSP/Deck Expo to engage with the latest products and services and to network. These interactions come in the form of new and existing connections, education sessions, and demonstrations, like:

Inspiring keynote speech by Anthony Robles, the unstoppable 2011 NCAA Wrestling Champion and 2012 National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee. Learn the power of perseverance and self-belief.

Innovative Product Showcase and Awards Program. Discover the latest industry breakthroughs. Experts will honor the most innovative products in service, construction, retail, and deck categories.

Four dynamic Power Panels. Gain invaluable insights on technology, economics, growth, and industry trends. Participate in fast-paced, interactive sessions and find practical solutions for the builder, service tech, retailer, and deck segments.

"As the pool and hot tub industries continue to evolve, PSP/Deck Expo remains committed to providing a platform for innovation, knowledge sharing, and industry growth," says Sabeena Hickman, CAE, President and CEO of PHTA. "We invite professionals from all corners of this dynamic market to join us in Las Vegas for an event that promises to inspire, educate, and empower you in this ever-adapting landscape."

PSP/Deck Expo vendors include Waterway Plastics, Heritage Pool Supply, RH Peterson and Big Green Egg. Deck-related exhibitors showcasing at this year's expo include Trex, Deckorators, In-Lite Outdoor Lighting, Outdure Decking and Sunscape Sunrooms.

"PSP/Deck Expo goes beyond being a mere event; it forms a close-knit community of devoted professionals committed to turning ordinary backyards into stunning and practical spaces," expressed Michael Beaudry, Executive Vice President of NADRA. "Come and join us this November, as we collaborate to craft unforgettable outdoor living experiences that will leave a lasting impact."



Registration is open for the 2023 edition of the PSP/Deck Expo. To register, visit www.poolspapatio.com.

PSP/Deck Expo actively collaborates across the entire pool, spa, backyard, and decking industries to provide participants the most comprehensive array of networking, education, and technology available. The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) is the official Show Sponsor, GENESIS® is the official Show Endorser, Pool and Spa News (PSN) is the official Show Publication, and the North American Decking and Railing Association (NADRA) is the Deck Expo Show Sponsor. Members of the press can register to attend at?www.poolspapatio.com.

About the International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo, co-located with Deck Expo

The International Pool | Spa | Patio Expo, co-located with Deck Expo is where all segments of the industry (pool, spa, patio, decking, and outdoor living) gather to stay well-informed of the trends, market directions, and technology. The event offers industry professionals a large selection of educational sessions, an expo hall, and various networking opportunities. The event partners with The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) as the official Show Sponsor, GENESIS® as the official Show Endorser, Pool and Spa News (PSN) as the official Show Publication, and the North American Deck & Railing Association (NADRA) as the official Show Sponsor of Deck Expo. The event is owned and produced by Informa Markets. For more information, please visit www.poolspapatio.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Megan Magaña

Senior Marketing Manager, PSP/Deck Expo

Megan.Magana@informa.com

Abby Portwood

Public Relations, Informa Markets Infrastructure and Construction

IC.PR@informa.com

