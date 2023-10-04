Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Vorspiel auf potenziell sehr "heiße" Herbstrallye bei dieser Aktie!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0N9Y9 | ISIN: US53123T3059 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.10.2023 | 15:06
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.: Liberty Star CEO/President Steps Down, Remains Board Director

TUCSON, AZ, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Star Minerals ("Liberty Star" or the "Company") (OTCMarkets: LBSR) announces that on September 29, 2023, Mr. Brett Gross, CEO & President resigned from his position. Chairman Pete O'Heeron accepted the resignation of Mr. Gross who remains involved with Liberty Star as both consultant, and Board Director.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank Brett Gross for his many contributions to Liberty Star," said Pete O'Heeron, Chairman of the Liberty Star Board. "Brett has guided our company through some difficult times, and he has created a foundation for us to continue to build on. His personal sacrifice always placed the benefits of the shareholders above his own and created a "shareholder first" culture. I consider Brett a brother-in-arms and LBSR will always be indebted to his energy, creativity, and financial support."

Pete O'Heeron | Board Chair
Liberty Star Minerals

Liberty Star Minerals |
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.
LBSR: OTCQB
http://www.lbsr.us		Contact:
Liberty Star Minerals
Tracy Myers, Investor Relations
520-425-1433 - info@lbsr.us

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.