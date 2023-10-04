Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Vorspiel auf potenziell sehr "heiße" Herbstrallye bei dieser Aktie!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
04.10.2023 | 17:16
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wysh Financial Launches America's First High-Yield Savings Account with No Cost Life Insurance

DJ Wysh Financial Launches America's First High-Yield Savings Account with No Cost Life Insurance 

Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company 
Wysh Financial Launches America's First High-Yield Savings Account with No Cost Life Insurance 
04-Oct-2023 / 16:45 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NEWS RELEASE BY WYSH LIFE AND HEALTH INSURANCE COMPANY 
New York, NY | October 04, 2023 09:28 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
Wysh (Wysh.com), a bold innovator in the field of financial protection, is proud to unveil Savings+, a 
never-before-available-in-the-US product that combines a high-yield savings account with a life insurance benefit worth 
up to USD10,000*. 
Simply, as users grow their savings, a free life insurance policy can grow with it. 
Recognizing that traditional banking has systematically overlooked underserved communities, leaving many without means 
to secure their financial futures, Wysh dedicated itself to research, in-depth market analysis, and collaboration with 
financial experts to craft Savings+. This product's high-yield savings account has an interest rate that is 10x the 
national average**, coupled with life insurance benefits without the need for underwriting, is aimed at democratizing 
financial security. 
"Savings+ expands financial protection to those historically left out, offering both growth and peace of mind. It's 
more than an account; it's a symbol of our promise to provide financial protection for all," said Alex Matjanec, 
Founder of Wysh. "Savings+ is America's first solution of its kind, redefining the meaning of financial security, one 
that not only allows growth in savings but also an added layer of life insurance. It's a new era, and we're leading the 
way." 
 
How it works: 
Build Savings + Protect Loved Ones: Savings+ offers a 4.00% Annual Percentage Yield*** rate and can unlock up to 
USD10,000 in no cost life insurance. This revolutionary pairing broadens accessibility and fosters financial empowerment. 
Users can rest assured knowing that if they were to pass away, their beneficiaries would receive an additional 10% on 
top of their savings account balance in the form of a life insurance benefit with no additional claims process. 
No Medical Underwriting, No Minimums, No Fees, No Lock-Ins: The transparent and inclusive application ensures that this 
product is accessible to all up to age 80, regardless of financial background and health status. 
Wysh's launch of Savings+ marks a game-changing advancement in personal finance and insurance, democratizing access to 
financial protection and empowering more Americans to build a secure future. For more information about Savings+ and 
how to be part of this new era of financial protection, visit Wysh.com/savings. 
 
About Wysh 
Wysh is an innovative provider committed to making financial protection products like term life insurance and savings 
accounts with life insurance more accessible. With a mission to lead and inspire change, Wysh leverages technology and 
unique strategies to provide individuals and corporate partners with reliable, never-before-seen solutions. 
Media Contact Press@wysh.com 
Wysh Financial, LLC is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by nbkc bank, Member FDIC. 
Wysh is the marketing names for Wysh Life and Health Insurance Company ("WLHIC") and Wysh Financial, LLC ("WF"). 
Insurance products are underwritten by WLHIC. Savings products are offered through WF. 
*Benefit is calculated as a percentage, set by Wysh Financial, LLC, multiplied by the average of the monthly trailing 
average balance of your account for each of the prior three months. Life Insurance only available between ages 18-79. 
Benefit for customers between ages 18-64 is 10%. Benefit for customers between ages 65-79 is 1%. Maximum benefit is 
USD10,000. Your coverage becomes effective 91 days after you open an eligible account. Terms subject to change. 
**National average comparison was made on July 7, 2023 and is based on averaged rates for similar savings products by 
Nerdwallet who relies on the data from the banks it tracks and cannot be guaranteed. Our rate current as of August 7, 
2023. 
***Accounts provided by nbkc bank, Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of 4.00% is as of August 7, 2023 and may 
change at any time. No minimum opening deposit or minimum balance required. 
 
Contact Details 
 Edwin Endlich 
 +1 888-997-4269 
 press@wyshbox.com 
 
Company Website 
 https://www.wysh.com/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1741533 04-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1741533&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2023 10:45 ET (14:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.