Connectivity Leader to Establish Locations in Netherlands, Taiwan

Linksys, an iconic Home and Small Office connectivity company, announces plans to expand globally with a development location in Taipei, Taiwan, and a new Sales and Marketing location in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

Linksys is reasserting itself in both the Residential Retail and Residential Service Provider markets, which has driven the need to expand beyond its Irvine, California headquarters of 35+ years. The new offices will be near the major technology hubs of both countries and are also in close proximity to several universities that offer the talent necessary for Linksys to drive its growth targets over the next five years and beyond.

"It's a big world out there, and it is long overdue that Linksys push out beyond our Irvine, California headquarters and create anchor offices in other regions where we expect to grow in the coming years," said Linksys CEO Jonathan Bettino. "Although we work from home quite a lot, having an office to go to a couple of times a week helps build teamwork and more often than not, when we are in the office, we solve complex problems much faster."

About Linksys

At Linksys, we engineer simplicity so that you never experience complexity. Linksys is an iconic brand celebrating its 35th year of innovation in Home and Small Office connectivity. With many industry firsts to its credit, Linksys delivers simple, fast, reliable, and affordable products for the Home and Small Office where there is "no IT."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231004567616/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

comms@linksys.com