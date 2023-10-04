AminoLean®: AminoLean and Loverboy Launch Collaboration With Limited-Edition Peach Bellini Mocktail Energy Drink

Cheersing to the Ultimate Functional Mocktail available nationwide.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / AminoLean, the fast-growing leader in energy nutrition, announced a game-changing, on-the-go-energy solution with alcohol brand Loverboy. Following the success of a recent partnership with influencer Alix Earle, the brand's first B2B collaboration, "AminoLean x Loverboy", features an exclusive, limited-edition can titled "Peach Bellini Mocktail," offering the perfect balance between supremely refreshing flavor and good, clean energy.





AminoLean x Loverboy Peach Bellini Mocktail Energy Drink

Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula





With Loverboy's creative input coupled with AminoLean's experience in the health and wellness industry, the Peach Bellini Mocktail is the first of its kind on the market. For the busy professional and fitness enthusiast alike, both brands have pioneered a product with "better-for-you" ingredients, containing zero sugar and no artificial flavors or colors.

"We saw a huge overlap between consumers who drink AminoLean for daily activities and Loverboy for socializing, so we wanted to bridge the gap with a new product that speaks to both aspects," said Kevin Escalera, Sr. Director of Marketing, AminoLean Energy. "Our Peach Bellini drink is the perfect drink for a boozy-less brunch, walk around the city or happy hour to get the night going."

Each 12-oz. can contains 200mg of natural caffeine from green tea and the same benefits of other AminoLean Energy Drinks, including amino acids and an ideal blend of carnitine and green tea extract. The product is also gluten-free and vegan. Known for bold packaging, the newest addition to AminoLean's product assortment is rooftop-ready with the ultimate bubbly buzz.

"Our goal with this collaboration was to highlight the commonalities between the brands and make any event or part of the day feel like a festive one. Consumers want cleaner beverages regardless of the time of day or activity. Both Amino Lean and Loverboy make use of better quality ingredients while cutting out sugar and delivering a full flavor experience," said Kyle Cooke, CEO & Founder, Loverboy.

The highly anticipated AminoLean x Loverboy collaboration will officially launch Wednesday, October 4 at 3 PM ET. Cans will be sold in limited quantities and exclusively online on AminoLeanEnergy.com for $32.99 per 12-pack. Limited edition AminoLean x LoverBoy Feelin' Peachy bundles and merchandise will also be available ranging from $49.99-$59.99.

About AminoLean:

AminoLean® by RSP Nutrition creates good energy products in the form of pre-workout powder and zero-sugar, vegan energy drinks. Using clean, proven ingredients that encourage active individuals to become their best selves, AminoLean's mission is to provide good energy for any occasion. With over 20,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, AminoLean is an Amazon best-seller and has quickly grown into one of the fastest growing energy brands in retail, with products available in over 15,000 stores, including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, H-E-B, Publix, Meijer, Wegmans, and many more.

About Loverboy:

Loverboy is a premium alcohol and lifestyle brand innovator that continues to trailblaze new standards in the ready-to-drink adult beverage category. Its ultra-premium, flavor-forward sparkling hard teas, spritzes and cocktails set the bar in RTD - all are made with pure, high-quality ingredients, no or low sugar, and serve up never-been-done-before flavors and firsts-of-its kind to appeal to today's more discerning consumer. Co-founded by Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, who gave fans an inside look into the brand's development while starring on Bravo's hit TV show, "Summer House," Loverboy quickly became one of the nation's fastest-growing alcohol brands and fifth-fastest-growing CPG brands, with a fanbase of more than 1.5MM across shared platforms. Loverboy is available nationally at Kroger, Whole Foods, Total Wine & online at drinkloverboy.com.

Contact Information

Lauren Champi

ICA

lauren@infinitycreativeagency.com

Jordana Jaffe

ICA

jordana@infinitycreativeagency.com

SOURCE: AminoLean

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/789970/aminolean-and-loverboy-launch-collaboration-with-limited-edition-peach-bellini-mocktail-energy-drink