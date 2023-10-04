ApartmentAdvisor National Rent Report: Rent Prices Dip 1.2% in September, Down 2.4% Year Over Year

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / ApartmentAdvisor, ( www.apartmentadvisor.com ), a leading apartment rental search and data platform, today released its September 2023 National Rent Report ( https://www.apartmentadvisor.com/national-rent-report ), providing data on rent price trends in 100 major cities in the U.S.

Key findings:

At $1,464, the national median rent price for a one-bedroom apartment decreased 1.2% in September and was down 2.4% from a year ago during the same period, continuing an overall softening trend from post-pandemic spikes seen in the summer of 2022.

The top three most expensive rental markets bucked the national trend, with one-bedroom rent prices up in New York City (+3%), Jersey City (+5.2%), and Boston (3.4%) in September. Prices in New York City reached a record $4,328 - nearly triple the national median.

Over the past year, prices continued to swing in opposite directions for New York and San Francisco. Prices in New York City were up 23.8% versus last September. Meanwhile, San Francisco, while still the fourth most expensive rental market in the nation, saw the one-bedroom median price drop 5.3% from September 2022.

