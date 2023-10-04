DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Oct-2023 / 17:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own securities The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 21 July 2023 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 04/10/2023 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 20,000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence) 586.0000 Highest price paid per share (pence) 590.00 Lowest price paid per share (pence) 582.00

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 2,906,237 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 38,176,102. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

4 October 2023

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES:

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchases: 4 October 2023

Investment firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate information

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 586.0000 20,000

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 1800 590.00 08:38:29 00067226527TRLO0 LSE 190 590.00 08:55:39 00067227207TRLO0 LSE 170 590.00 08:55:55 00067227214TRLO0 LSE 379 590.00 09:27:29 00067228034TRLO0 LSE 160 590.00 09:27:36 00067228067TRLO0 LSE 15 590.00 09:43:12 00067228487TRLO0 LSE 2286 590.00 09:46:15 00067228571TRLO0 LSE 5000 586.00 13:09:32 00067236701TRLO0 LSE 2500 586.00 14:04:08 00067238750TRLO0 LSE 1867 586.00 14:04:08 00067238751TRLO0 LSE 260 586.00 14:17:59 00067239654TRLO0 LSE 373 586.00 14:18:00 00067239655TRLO0 LSE 316 582.00 15:52:21 00067246286TRLO0 LSE 176 582.00 15:55:23 00067246434TRLO0 LSE 118 582.00 16:00:55 00067246722TRLO0 LSE 181 582.00 16:01:59 00067246789TRLO0 LSE 435 582.00 16:05:43 00067247049TRLO0 LSE 434 582.00 16:16:31 00067247917TRLO0 LSE 869 582.00 16:27:31 00067248544TRLO0 LSE 530 582.00 16:27:31 00067248545TRLO0 LSE 1 582.00 16:28:06 00067248581TRLO0 LSE 865 582.00 16:35:24 00067249068TRLO0 LSE 79 582.00 16:35:24 00067249069TRLO0 LSE 417 582.00 16:35:24 00067249070TRLO0 LSE 437 582.00 16:35:24 00067249071TRLO0 LSE 71 582.00 16:35:24 00067249072TRLO0 LSE 71 582.00 16:35:24 00067249073TRLO0 LSE

------End-----

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 275938 EQS News ID: 1741647 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1741647&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2023 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT)