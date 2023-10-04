Conductive Carbon Additives Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 7.3 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Conductive Carbon Additives Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 7.3 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the Conductive Carbon Additives Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 7.3 billion Growth (CAGR) 13.5% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the Conductive Carbon Additives Market

The Conductive Carbon Additives Market is segmented based on Conductivity Type, Material Type, Application Type, End-Use Industry Type, and Region.

Based on the material type - The conductive carbon additives market is segmented into carbon black, graphite, CNT, CNF, and graphene. Carbon black is likely to remain at the forefront during the forecast period. Carbon black additives are ideally suited for applications in li-ion batteries, advanced lead-acid batteries, alkaline batteries, and electrical components. The low surface area of conductive carbon blacks shows a particular advantage for dispersion and easy processing.

Based on the application type - The market is segmented into plastics/compounds, adhesives/sealants, coatings, inks, elastomers, and energy storage. In terms of value, the energy storage segment is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing application type in the market during the forecast period. Energy storage is likely to offer winning opportunities during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to mark a double-digit growth, in terms of both, value and volume, during 2023-2028.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market for conductive carbon additives during the forecast period, propelled by China. This growth is majorly attributed to the following -

- China is likely to remain the largest Asian market, in terms of both, production as well as consumption. The country has been an attractive market for several industry stakeholders concerning manufacturing.

Likewise, North America and Europe are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by an expected rebound in vehicle production coupled with a paradigm shift from ICE to electric vehicles.

Conductive Carbon Additives Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Growth in new trends, such as printed electronics, foldable electronics, and flexible electronics.

Increasing penetration of conductive additives with increasing demand for lightweight and composite materials.

Increasing demand for lightweight materials including carbon fiber composites, and exceptional increase in the penetration of electric vehicles, as well as miniaturization of electronic devices.

Top Companies in the Conductive Carbon Additives Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some regional and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the conductive carbon additives market.

Aditya Birla Carbons

Asbury Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Tokai Carbon

Imerys Group

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

