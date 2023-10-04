Aerospace & Defense Metal Bellows Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 308.8 Million in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Aerospace & Defense Metal Bellows Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 308.8 million in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the Aerospace & Defense Metal Bellows Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current and emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 308.8 million Growth (CAGR) 7.6% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 80+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the Aerospace & Defense Metal Bellows Market

The Aerospace & Defense Metal Bellows Market is segmented based on Product Type, Material Type, Joint Type, Platform Type, Application Type, and Region.

Based on product type - The aerospace & defense metal bellows market is segmented into edge-welded bellows, mechanically formed bellows and others. Edge-welded bellows are expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing product type in the market during the forecast period. Edge-welded bellows offer a wide range of operating temperatures, superior stroke capabilities, and more precise spring rates, making them suitable for a variety of applications where performance is critical.

Based on the material type - The market is segmented into titanium alloys, stainless steel alloys, nickel alloys, and others. Titanium alloy-based metal below is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing material type in the market during the forecast period. Titanium alloy bellows provide many advantages, such as extremely lightweight construction, high strength, excellent price-performance ratio, and high corrosive fluid resistance. Also, the rising demand for lightweight construction, high-strength material, and good media compatibility drives the demand for titanium in the A&D industry. It is estimated that there would be a further increase in the penetration of titanium in the crucial sections (including metal bellows) of the latest aircraft programs.

Based on application Type- The market is segmented into airframe, engine, and others. The airframe is estimated to remain the most dominant application in the coming years. The engine also accounts for a reasonable share of the market. Key application areas of the engine are bleeding air ducts, drain systems, firewall seals, nacelle seals, and duct seals. Major material types used in engine applications are high-temperature titanium alloys, CRES, and nickel alloys.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace & defense metal bellows during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following -

This region has a presence of a large number of major OEMs and aerospace giants, such as Boeing, which make the region a growth engine of the aerospace industry.

Most of the aerospace & defense metal bellows suppliers have their presence in the region.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific, a relatively small market, is likely to heal up at the fastest pace in the post-pandemic market scenario. The region's market will be driven by a host of factors including an expected increase in the demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China for B737, A320, A330, and A350 aircraft programs; upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919); rising aircraft fleet size; and increasing military expenditure by key countries such as China and India.

Aerospace & Defense Metal Bellows Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

A continuous rise in the use of metal bellows for various applications in the aerospace industry.

Increasing preference for metal bellows for high-temperature applications.

An expected rise in the production rate of the key aircraft programs.

Top 10 Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Metal Bellows Market?

The market is highly populated with the presence of some local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the aerospace & defense metal bellows market.

Senior plc

AMETEK, Inc. (FMH Aerospace Corp.)

Eaton Corporation Plc

Meggitt PLC

Unison Industries, LLC

MW Industries

Smiths Group plc

EagleBurgmann Germany GmbH & Co. KG

U.S. Bellows, Inc.

Enpro Industries

